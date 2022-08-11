Amanda Holden's surprising Italian home without husband and children The presenter has taken on a big project

Amanda Holden, 51, has taken the plunge and has bought a holiday home in Italy – but not with her husband Chris Hughes. The Britain's Got Talent star has invested in a renovation project with her friend and comedy legend Alan Carr, and it's all in the name of a new TV show.

The duo is set to appear in BBC One's new eight-part series called The Italian Job, as cameras follow their journey revamping two flats in Sicily purchased for just €1 each!

Working with tradespeople, Amanda and Alan aim to transform the rundown buildings into one fabulous holiday home to sell on. The pair both have a passion for interiors and property, so it seems the perfect match.

Speaking about the show, Amanda revealed: "Alan and I came up with the idea for this show together and approached the BBC as we knew it was the perfect home.

Amanda and Alan are renovating two flats in Sicily

"We are both very passionate about interior design and we'll be very hands-on, injecting some much-needed life into an area of Sicily that's in need of some Holden and Carr magic."

Keep an eye on Amanda and Alan's social media channels to see glimpses of their jaunts to the island for filming and there has been no word on when the show is set to air.

This project comes amid the news that Amanda has put her own family home in Surrey on the market and it's unknown where she is planning on living with her husband and two daughters.

Amanda has an eye for design

The star also owns a beautiful cottage in the Cotswolds which she has showcased on Instagram, revealing the jaw-dropping stunning loft bedroom and airy lounge area.

The property is located in the Chipping Norton area and Amanda and Chris bought it for £860,000, and it came complete with half an acre of private land.

