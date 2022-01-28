Alan Carr's ex-husband Paul Drayton spared jail after winning appeal

Alan Carr's ex-husband Paul Drayton has had his 14-week jail sentence overturned after winning his appeal. The party planner was sentenced to jail time and banned from driving for three years on a drink-driving charge after hitting a car while intoxicated.

On Friday, Judge Shani Barnes instead told Paul that his sentence would be suspended for 24 months. John Dye, who represented Paul in the courtroom, said: "This is a very serious drink-driving offence. It crosses the custody threshold. I think to say anything other than that would be absurd." Speaking about Paul's good character and mental health struggles, he added: "The two nights in custody have been extremely difficult for someone who has poor mental health."

After consulting with a magistrate colleague, the judge told Paul: "Yes, of course it is right that we give you an opportunity to make amends and turn your life around."

In Paul's first court appearance on Wednesday, District Judge Amanda Kelly said: "You gambled with your life and the lives of others. You could have easily killed someone's child, partner, family or friend… You have endangered the public by driving around in that state. It is an absolute miracle you are here today and have not killed or maimed another member of the public."

Alan and Paul announced their split in January

Alan and Paul parted ways back in January and released a joint statement at the time, which read: "After 13 years as a couple and three years of marriage, Alan Carr and Paul Drayton would like to announce they are separating. They have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go their separate ways. We request that their privacy is respected at this sensitive time."

The couple mostly kept their relationship private, however, over the years Alan has opened up about his husband, in particular his struggles with alcohol. In his book Alanatomy: The Inside Story, the comedian wrote: "I want to be there for him because he's the best thing that's happened to me."

