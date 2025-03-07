Alan Carr's minimalist kitchen at home is a far cry from vibrant farmhouse

When Alan Carr isn't gallivanting around Spain with his close pal Amanda Holden for their popular show, Amanda & Alan's Spanish Job, the beloved comedian and TV star can be found at his home in Kent or his stylish pad in London.

The former Chatty Man host has lived in the farmhouse in a rural part of the county for years, and it was previously his marital home before he and husband, Paul Drayton, parted ways in 2022.

Alan's countryside home has plenty of countryside elements, including traditional wooden furniture and even farmyard animals. The self-confessed animal lover owns dogs, cows, horses, sheep and even alpacas.

But the kitchen in his London home is far more modern and minimalist.

In a video shared to his Instagram promoting his podcast, Life's A Beach, which he films from the comfort of his home, Alan gave fans a glimpse inside the kitchen.

© Instagram Alan has opted for a minimalist approach for his London kitchen

The 48-year-old's kitchen features a modern electric hob and a hidden extractor fan above it. There is also plenty of pristine marble surface space, thanks to the generous square footage and the island in the centre of the room.

Above the surfaces are mirrors which reflect the light and can often make a room feel even bigger.

In the mirror, we can see that on the other side of the room, Alan has some shelves and has created a bar area, lining them with pretty-looking bottles.

The kitchen's minimalist theme is furthered with the cupboards and cabinets that are a 'hidden' effect', with no handles or door knobs visible, giving it an overall sleek finish.

© Instagram Alan filming in his kitchen

Alan Carr's home with kooky interiors

Although his kitchen might be minimalist in the décor department, his living area – where he films his celebrity interviews as part of his podcast series – is far more colourful.

Alan's lounge has a large navy coloured sofa which has been scattered with patterned cushions. But the most eye-catching part of the room is the colourful wallpaper.

© Instagram Alan films his podcast from home

The feature wall has been lined with abstract-style designer wallpaper which adds texture and vibrancy to the room.

The shelves in the corner are also styled with lots of books, frames and ornaments, with clever lighting hidden underneath to make them stand out.

© Photo: ITV Alan Carr's home in Kent is countryside farmhouse

Alan's Interior Design Masters co-star, Michelle Ogundehin, would certainly approve.

Meanwhile, Alan's farmhouse in Kent has a more colourful, artsy style. During another Lorraine interview, Alan revealed one of the bedrooms at his countryside retreat.

His cottage has wooden beams, and the walls have been covered in vintage-style wallpaper.

The office space is pretty retro, too, with its bright walls and vintage-looking artwork.