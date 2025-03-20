Dragons' Den stars' homes we don't see on TV - including Steven Bartlett's futuristic £5.1m penthouse

Dragons’ Den investors are very money savvy, and it looks like they invest wisely into property too. From Steven Bartlett's plush penthouse pad worth an eye-watering £5.1 million to Sara Davies' stunning Teesside family home, step inside the homes of these BBC stars…
Sara Davies
Strictly star Sara Davies has shared several glimpses inside her home in Teesside which she shares with her husband Simon and their two children Oliver and Charlie. The kitchen is the heart of the home with cream units and black granite worktops with a large island for entertaining. Their windows look onto her garden and there is a dining table on the other side of the open-plan space.
Sara filmed inside one of the bedrooms at the property and it looked rather cosy and humble. It has cream carpets, a green patterned wallpaper on one wall and a large mirror. In the reflection, a wooden dressing table is visible.
Following the Northern Power Women Awards, Sara posed for a photo in her hallway, showing off the grey wallpaper and wooden front door. The Dragon has opted for a lion door knocker for a quirky welcome into her home!
Steven Bartlett
Steven Bartlett welcomes celebrities and experts into his Canary Wharf home each week as it's where he records his podcast The Diary of a CEO. Speaking to GQ magazine, Steven explained: "So, my podcast started on my kitchen table, but I’ve taken the floor below and created an identical replica of the room and then there’s a green room for guests when they come in like a cinema."
Steven's podcast set-up has in-built grey bookshelves and a large glass table for his candid chats.
In the same publication, he also reveals that "Downstairs in the kitchen where I chill out, I have my DJing equipment set up at all times. It’s nightclub standard equipment." Taking the term kitchen disco to a whole new level.
A LinkedIn post by Allie Home Estate & Lettings Agency reveals Steven's luxury penthouse is worth a staggering £5.1 million. In a picture shared to his Instagram, the art-gallery-worthy space has a very unique spiral staircase and ultra-modern concrete floors.
Peter Jones
Peter Jones and his wife Tana reportedly live in Buckinghamshire, but they have kept details about the property largely private. One photo the Dragons' Den judge shared on Instagram to mark his birthday showed off what appears to be his conservatory. It has white walls, lots of windows and a wooden dining table where Peter's sushi dinner was displayed.
In another social media snap, the star's grand front entrance was revealed with its huge grey door and pillars either side.
Deborah Meaden
Deborah Meadon and her husband Paul share their Somerset home with numerous pets. In 2020, she told Country Gazette: "At the last count it was seven horses, three sheep, a pig, ducks, chickens, guinea fowl, three very angry geese as well as four dogs and two cats."
Inside the Grade-II listed property, there are reportedly 10 bedrooms and four bathrooms. A photo of her cat revealed the kitchen has white walls, a wooden island and a black oven where she boils her kettle.
Deborah's lounge has a neutral palette with a cream sofa, matching carpets and a wooden coffee table, with a retro textured lamp sitting on top. A cat ornament and a framed picture add the finishing touches.
Touker Suleyman
Touker Suleyman keeps much of his home life under wraps, but we do know that he has a lovely bedroom inside his London home. A photo he shared of his pet dog revealed his bed has a cream curved headboard and crisp white sheets, and the walls are painted minimalist white.
Former Dragons
Tej Lalvani
Tej Lalvani and his wife Tara Ruby's home appears to follow a muted colour scheme. The lounge has a large cream corner sofa and a black shelving unit against the wall. A bright blue painting adds a splash of colour.
The TV star's office space includes a brown wooden desk which offers plenty of and he works away on a comfy leather chair. As CEO of Vitabiotics, it seems only right that framed photos of the brand are displayed on the wall behind him.
Posing for a photo in the kitchen, Tej revealed it is decorated with grey and white marble-effect worktops and blue curtains that sit at the side of the long windows.
Kelly Hoppen
With 45 years in the interiors industry, it's not surprising that Kelly Hoppen's West London home is truly spectacular. The property is a former warehouse turned into a two-storey, six-bedroom house. It's full of neutral colours and lavish pieces and each corner could be mistaken for a hotel as it is so grand. The star also has a home in the Cotswolds.
Duncan Bannatyne
Duncan is a businessman and property mogul, having owned 16 different homes in Yorkshire alone! He also has a Portuguese villa, located in the exclusive area of Vale de Lobo. The chic interiors and massive outdoor pool are real highlights, and the star rents the home out when he's not staying.