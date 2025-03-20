Dragons' Den stars' homes we don't see on TV - including Steven Bartlett's futuristic £5.1m penthouse

Steven Bartlett welcomes celebrities and experts into his Canary Wharf home each week as it's where he records his podcast The Diary of a CEO. Speaking to GQ magazine, Steven explained: "So, my podcast started on my kitchen table, but I’ve taken the floor below and created an identical replica of the room and then there’s a green room for guests when they come in like a cinema."

Steven's podcast set-up has in-built grey bookshelves and a large glass table for his candid chats.