Sia's $5m 'fancy' family home with three kids – including £1.2m feature

Sia Furler is not only notoriously private about her own identity, hiding behind wigs during performances for several years, but also fiercely protective of her three children.

The 'Cheap Thrills' hitmaker adopted two sons before welcoming her third child Somersault Wonder Bernad with her estranged husband Dan Bernad in 2024.

© Michael Loccisano Sia frequently hides her appearance

While she tends to keep her home life under wraps, it is believed that Sia still lives at her $5.15 million five-bedroom home in Toluca Lake, which she previously shared with ex-husband Erik Lang.

Situated on 1.3 acres, the gated Los Angeles property – which she bought in 2015 – features a 4,500-square-foot guesthouse-turned-recording studio and luxurious interiors that she poked fun of during an appearance on Nova FM's Fitzy & Wippa.

Discussing her high-value decorations, Sia explained on the radio show that she has several "fancy" features in her home.

"'Dusk Till Dawn' was a bit of a surprise hit, and that bought me my floorboards which were $1.2 million," she began, adding: "Have I turned into a complete [expletive]? I'm just keeping up with the Joneses because I started hanging out with famous people!

© FilmMagic Dan and Sia welcomed their child in March 2024

"I've got a really fancy Steinway piano. I had it stripped so that like it's nude."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: 8 most jaw-dropping celebrity homes we've ever seen

In reference to her famous hit 'Chandelier', Sia was asked if she has any extravagant light fixtures behind closed doors. To the surprise of her fans, she admitted she has a phallic-shaped chandelier, stating: "I don't know why I chose it, but it's really globular."

Meanwhile, her amassing wealth from her successful career allowed her to upgrade her kitchen with a "fancy stove."

© Michael Tran The singer joked about the "fancy" features in her home

Sia has not revealed if she still resides at her home in Toluca Lake, which has attracted several celebrities such as Goldie Hawn, Denzel Washington, Andy Garcia and more.

However, she has previously developed an impressive property portfolio, including a Los Feliz mansion she sold for a $50k profit four months after purchasing it for $4.7 million in 2015.

Children and grandchildren

The singer married her second husband Dan in Portofino, Italy in May 2023 in front of just six friends and family members.

Just two years later, she filed for divorce on March 18, citing irreconcilable differences. In the filing, it was revealed that she had given birth to their daughter in March 2024.

Sia had previously opened up about her fertility issues, telling InStyle of her first marriage: "We did a lot of IVF, but I still had unexplained infertility. Eventually, we did get embryos, but then we also got a divorce, so I wasn't able to use them."

© Getty Sia was previously married to Erik Anders Lang

She adopted two teenage sons in 2019 after viewing the 2016 documentary Foster, which explored the pitfalls of the foster system.

She also revealed on Zane Lowe's Apple Music Show in 2020 that she was a grandmother as her youngest had welcomed two babies.

"I'm just immediately horrified. No, I'm cool. They call me Nana. I'm trying to get them to call me Lovey, like Kris [Jenner]. I'm like, 'Call me Lovey,'" she said.