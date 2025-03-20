Zara and Mike Tindall's secret guest house at sprawling country estate

Zara Tindall and her rugby star husband Mike live at Aston Farm on Princess Anne’s Gatcombe Park estate. Despite having plenty of rooms in their home, it seems as though they have quite the guest cottage for hosting visitors.

Close to their family home, where they reside with their three children, Lena, Mia and Lucas, lies a second, smaller property named The Bothy.

The residence was where the couple lived when they were courting. Their first marital home was in Cheltenham, a property that they sold on in 2013.

There have been no reports that anyone else has moved into the accommodation, and if it does lie empty it makes the ideal space for visiting guests.

The two-storey building is a traditional stone structure with natural wooden framed windows – the whimsical exterior compares to the twee cottage featured in the hit film, The Holiday.

It's the perfect spot for hosting plans and no doubt Zara and Mike have lots of friends from Down Under, considering their love for Australia and their yearly trips there.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Zara explained why she and husband Mike Tindall continue to make the sunshine destination their second home each January.

"We have always loved Australia, and it is like a home from home for us. We have been coming to Queensland for so long now it has become a tradition for the start of the year."

It’s also a very special place because it’s where Zara and Mike first met - in a bar in Sydney!

There were rumours about them heading off to the Gold Coast to live, but for now it seems like their yearly ventures scratch that itch.

Major renovations

Zara and Mike's current home

Their Aston Farm home has been renovated over the years, most notably in 2018 when they submitted plans to add a conservatory to the home as part of a two-storey extension. The expansion allowed for an open-plan kitchen and dining room, and a new ground floor toilet and utility area.

The family also have access to a 'party barn' on site, which fans have been treated to a look inside on a few occasions.

In a previous interview with Vogue, the communal space was revealed for the first time: "At the centre of the farm is a converted barn known to all as 'the party barn' with a bar and catering facilities, giant screen and lounges that combine to make it the perfect setting for a gathering of old friends."

The huge area has vaulted ceilings with beautiful beams, making quite the statement, and there are plenty of tables and chairs for hosting.