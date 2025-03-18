Princess Charlene's city home is unrecognisable following 'beautiful' tribute to late mother-in-law

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert live at the Prince's Palace of Monaco – which hosted their wedding in 2011 – with their twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

Built in 1191, the former Genoese fortress is the official residence of the Sovereign Prince of Monaco. When Albert's parents Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III resided there, they renovated the southern wing which houses the royals' private apartments and the Napoleon Museum, while Albert and former Olympic swimmer Charlene have kept much of the historic building the same.

However, fans couldn't help but comment on the eye-catching transformation this week, after the official Instagram account posted aerial photos of the building nestled in the city centre.

While the rest of the buildings had been illuminated with warm white lights in the looming dusk, the exterior of the palace stood in stark contrast, cast in a lime green hue in honour of St Patrick's Day. Many noted it may have been a nod to Albert's late mother Grace Kelly's Irish heritage.

"In honor of Princess Grace Kelly!" wrote one, and another similarly added: "How beautiful and reminiscent of Princess Grace and her Irish family."

© Alamy Charlene and Albert live in the Prince's Palace in Monaco

Prince Albert previously confessed the interior also helps keep the memory of his late mother alive after she died in a car crash in 1982. In a 2017 interview with CBS, the royal revealed he has kept numerous belongings of the Hollywood legend, including childhood photos, letters, passports, items of clothing, and even her jewels.

Despite preserving Princess Grace Kelly's memory, Charlene said that she was looking forward to putting "a woman's touch" on the sprawling home after she relocated to Monaco ahead of her royal wedding.

© Handout The royal couple got married in the main courtyard in 2011

She called the palace "one of the most beautiful places in the world", but told Tatler there was "an air of mournful neglect about the palace, which once symbolised the principality's decadence and theatricality."

Charlene commented: "This place needs a woman's touch. You can tell that a woman hasn't lived here for a while. I want to make some big changes to the interiors to modernise things and liven it up.