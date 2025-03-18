Pippa Middleton welcomes visitors to most stunning guest lodges at her family home

We may still be reeling from Meghan Markle’s epic hosting skills, but it turns out Princess Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton also likes to ensure guests are given an amazing welcome at her home.

Pippa lives in Berkshire with her husband James and their children, Arthur, Grace and Rose. They own a £15 million, 150-acre estate, which includes the business Bucklebury Farm.

The mother-of-three likes to keep her personal life private, however, her farm has its own Instagram feed and there are lots of photos there inside the estate, including amazing glamping safari-style tents.

The rustic accommodation features material roofs but with no electricity or Wi-Fi, meaning they are the perfect way to experience going back to basics.

In a post to their 10,800 followers, they shared a look inside one of the lodgings. It read: "Five magical glamping tents, nestled in the woods with unbeatable views of our deer fields. Imagine waking up to the soothing soundtrack of birdsong and getting a firsthand look at the hustle and bustle of a thriving English farm and deer park.

“Our tents, filled with luxury and charm, offer a blissful escape from everyday life. Ideal for families or a group of friends. Watch as kids interact with nature, spot wildlife, and construct dens or evening toasting marshmallows under a twinkling sky.

“Experience a rejuvenating digital detox with no electricity or Wi-Fi, with the cozy embrace of a wood-burning stove providing warmth. Each tent holds up to 6 guests, typically 2 adults and 4 children, and comes with private facilities, cozy beds, a fully-stocked kitchen, and an outdoor BBQ."

As well as being a holiday hotspot, the estate plays host to parties and events including yoga classes and children’s birthdays.

Despite the estate being full of visitors, the couple's private home is a short distance from the farm and is closed off from the public.

Loved ones are near

Pippa lives very close to her family, as just a few miles away is her parents Carole and Michael Middleton’s beautiful home.

Their sprawling £4.7 million property, Bucklebury Manor, is a seven-bedroom, grade II-listed Georgian property with five reception rooms including a drawing room, a library, as well as a swimming pool, a tennis court and 18 acres of land.

It is a hub for the family - being where Kate stayed with Prince William for several months following the birth of Prince George in 2013, and where her sister Pippa and her husband James Matthews chose to host their wedding reception in May 2017.

Pippa and Kate’s brother, James also lives close by, with his wife Alizée Thevenet and their son Inigo. Their £1.45 million countryside home is occasionally showcased on James’ social media.

