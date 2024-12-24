Princess Charlene unveils sky-high fiery Christmas tree inside palace home

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert revealed the Christmas decorations at the exterior of their home weeks ago, but they have only just shared a peek inside the Prince's Palace of Monaco hours before Christmas Day.

Charlene moved into the home, which was first acquired by the Grimaldi family in 1297, before her royal wedding in 2011. "This place needs a woman's touch," she told Tatler. "You can tell that a woman hasn't lived here for a while. I want to make some big changes to the interiors to modernise things and liven it up."

That was evident in the latest video, which showed one room with arched walls painted in a warm blue colour and vintage blue and cream carpets topped with a red mat where a mammoth Christmas tree had been placed in the centre of the room. With its towering height and intricate design, it wouldn't look out of place in a five-star hotel. Take a look...

WATCH: Princess Charlene shows off show-stopping Christmas transformation inside palace

Hundreds of cherry red and glittery gold baubles hung from the branches, while garlands made up of dried orange slices were draped around the tree to match the fiery colour scheme. Tangerine coloured berries and tartan bows finished off the Christmas tree, which tied in perfectly with the floral displays on the grand piano and fireplace.

"Merry Christmas. In this festive season, our warmest wishes for a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year 2025," the Instagram caption read.

© Instagram The exterior of the Prince's Palace has been decorated with a Christmas tree for the festive season

The clip finished with a close-up of Princess Charlene's Christmas card alongside Prince Albert and their twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

The Monegasque royals released the charming portrait in early December. Unlike their grand decorations in the latest video, the Christmas card showed the royals posing in a cosy living room next to a simple brown and white tree and a rustic stone fireplace.

© Éric Mathon / Palais princier The Monegasque royals shared their Christmas card in early December

Looking as elegant as ever, Princess Charlene wore a pair of slim-fit chocolate brown trousers which she teamed with a mocha-hued knitted jumper and a pair of pointed brown leather boots.

Her two children, both nine, looked so sweet in neutral outfits. Jacques wore a grey ombre jumper and dark trousers, while Gabriella donned a cream knit and matching cream trousers alongside gold shoes, and their father wore a matching beige jumper.

© Getty Princess Charlene and Prince Albert will be celebrating Christmas with their two children

Albert and Charlene were the first royals to share their Christmas card this year. They were quickly followed by King Charles, who posed for a picture alongside Queen Camilla in Buckingham Palace gardens, and the Prince and Princess of Wales, who shared a sweet image of the royal couple with their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in Norfolk.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a more unusual card this year, choosing a collage of photos. One was a rare snap of their red-haired children Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, running towards their parents for a hug in a garden or a park.

