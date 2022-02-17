How to avoid pricey damage to your home before Storm Eunice hits Prevent costly repairs with these easy steps

Storm Dudley has battered the UK this week, leaving many homes damaged, and with storm Eunice looming, here's how to ensure you've made your home as secure as possible to stop it from being damaged in the high winds and rain. As well as useful preventative measures, read on for top tips on how to claim on your home insurance should you need home repairs…

How to prevent your home from being damaged by Storm Eunice

While it's hard to stop a storm whipping up havoc outside of your home, there are some important things you can do to secure your house and hopefully minimise the storm's impact, hillarys.co.uk has all the advice.

Assess your garden before the bad weather hits

Have a garden clear out

Inspecting your garden for any issues that could potentially cause trouble when the weather worsens is essential. Ensure all fixtures such as fences and shed are in a sturdy condition and securely fastened down in order to withstand the hurling winds. Secure any plants that could be swept away or heavy ornaments that could cause damage.

Examine the trees around your home

It's worth your while examining the condition of trees and branches that are close to your home and if necessary – consider cutting them back or removing them, although we'd advise contacting a tree surgeon for any big projects.

Check the trees in the surrounding area of your property

Check your roof

Checking for any loose or cracked roof tiling, as well as the bricks around your chimney (if you have one) will ensure any wobbly tiles or slates won’t easily be flung from your roof by strong winds. If you notice anything that looks out of place or not right, the best bet is to contact a professional and get them repaired.

As well as this, make sure to remove any dead leaves and debris from your roof guttering so that they can drain correctly. If not properly maintained, this can cause an overflow of water and result in further damage, especially with potential flooding from storms.

Move valuables upstairs

If you are likely to experience water entering the bottom floors of your house, then try to move your valuable items upstairs and out of harm's way. Try to focus first and foremost on items that have more sentimental value and that are unlikely to be replaced by your home and contents insurance, such a photos, memorabilia and family heirlooms.

Does home insurance cover storm damage?

Damage caused to your property by a storm will most likely be covered by your home insurance policy, but it's always best to check your exact agreement. You will need to prove what your home looked like prior to the damage to it is always best to have up-to-date pictures of the interior and exterior of your home.

How to claim on home insurance after storm damage

Dave Thompson, Director of Claims at Tesco Bank shares the five key things homeowners should do if they experience damage to their homes or contents.

Make sure your home is safe

If your home has been badly hit, make sure it is safe before you return. If you are unsure seek the support of experts like your local electricity supplier or the National Grid who can inspect your property and confirm it is safe to enter.

Take photographs of any damage for your insurance company

Contact your insurer

If your home or any of your contents have been damaged, don’t delay contacting your insurer. Speak to them about what has happened and they can advise on the next steps to take.

Make sure you document any damage to your home. Take photographs on your phone, this will mean you can share them with your insurer if they need them.

Make a list

Make a full list of the damage caused by the storm. Carry out a full check of the exterior and interior of your home to make sure you’ve spotted everything.

You'll need to inspect the damage when the storm blows over

Keep damaged items

If possible, resist the urge to throw away damaged items. Keeping hold of them means you can show the insurance inspectors when they come to view your property.

However, if you have to sort out emergency repairs. Make sure your insurer knows about it and keep all receipts and invoices to prove the extent of the damage. You might also be able to add these to your claim.

