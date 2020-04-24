5 easy ways to transform a small garden and maximise your outdoor space Turn even the smallest of gardens into a space to be proud of

Many of us are spending more time at home than ever before during the coronavirus lockdown, and with guidelines meaning we can only go out for exercise once a day, having our own garden or outdoor space has become increasingly important. Thankfully, even the smallest of gardens can be transformed into a stylish sanctuary with minimal expense; Wayfair's resident style advisor Nadia McCowan Hill has shared her top tips and tricks to style your garden and maximise your outside space.

Think of your garden as another room

"To make the most of your outdoor space, think of it as another room and furnish accordingly," Nadia says. "Choose a colour palette, just as you would within the house, to create a sense of cohesiveness. I'm a huge fan of the colour popping toned bistro sets that bring an instant smile to the face, or if you prefer a neutral look, you can't go wrong with grown-up rattan, which you can then style up with complementary neutral hues."

Incorporate texture into your décor

"As well as colour, try to introduce lots of texture to make the space feel inviting: cushions, throws, sheepskins and a statement rug will all up the feel factor, making your garden a cosy escape from the hustle and bustle of the house!"

Add ambience with outdoor lighting

"You can then add a little ambience with festoon lights, lanterns and hurricane lamps...at Wayfair.co.uk we have seen searches for outdoor lighting soar by over 200% this past month alone."

Incorporate unexpected design details

"To create a space with impact, think about creating moments or vignettes where the eye can linger longer and don’t be afraid to introduce a few pieces that you would ordinarily see indoors. A weathered console table styled with an old mirror with a distinct patina as well as vases and pots in an array of sizes will create an instant impression or you could introduce architectural pieces, such as a fireplace surround for a surprisingly cool inside-outside vibe."

Rethink your plants

"With so many of us home-bound, cultivating that green patch has also become a top priority. We've seen a big surge in sales of vertical garden planters, which are an especially good option if you live in an urban area and are a bit tight on space. You can intersperse your pots with decorative watering cans, vases and more. Opting for herbs from aromatic mint to blooming basil is a great option if you’re looking to create a practical as well as beautiful planter."

