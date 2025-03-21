Amanda Holden and Alan Carr set to make €180k on dreamy Spanish casa - take a tour

We adore seeing the ups and downs of renovation life in Amanda & Alan's Spanish Job, and now their beautiful sunshine casa is up for sale!

Listed on Rightmove, the stunning Moclín property was originally purchased by the TV production company for €65,000 (£54,546), and now it is on the market for €245,000, which would see the duo make a hefty €180,000 profit. All proceeds will be going to charity when the sale comes in, but we think Alan and Amanda will deserve a drink or two from the money after all their hard work. Tour the incredible residence…

The rooftop Split over three floors, the amazing home has a rooftop terrace that has been lovingly decorated by the pair, to include a potted plant feature, two sun loungers and various painted ornaments. It looks like a beautiful suntrap



The patio A separate patio space has a built-in seating area with comfy cushions and a parasol for those wanting a respite from the scorching sun. The area also has lots of climbing plants for a natural feel.



The kitchen The small but sweet cooking area has an eclectic mix of tiles making for quite the statement. There's a rustic three pendant light above the island and built-in shelves with crockery and glassware on display.



The dining room Two giant wicker lights steal the show in the dining room, which is also filled with an antique table, woven chairs and wooden furniture. Again, there is a rustic homely feel to the room.



The bar The duo ensured the house had a fun element with a fully stocked bar area. This room has been decorated with darker tones and features a plush velvet sofa. The cute, curved bar is immaculately presented, and the drapes overhead add another dimension of luxury.



The master bedroom The main bedroom is giving Moroccan-chic vibes with a textured ceiling, patterned floors and a carved statement above the bed. Ornate lights and brown lanterns add further atmosphere and detail to the hotel-esque room. There's an arched entranceway that separates the bedroom area from the living space, and in the living space there is a shuttered window for occupants to survey the views.

