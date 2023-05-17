James Corden to transform inhabitable £8 million UK home after US house sale

James Corden departed the Late Late Show and headed for home, but where is he living now?

James Corden, 44, stepped down as host of The Late Late Show after eight and a half years of presenting, and along with his career change he made a major life upheaval, relocating his family back to the UK.

He and his wife Julia along with their three children, Max, 12, Carey, eight, and five-year-old Charlotte have all made the move back home. So where is James living now?

The actor and comedian has a vast countryside mansion worth £8 million that's located in Wokingham, however, after neglect, the house fell into disrepair.

In early 2023, James' plans to demolish the property and build another were granted by the local council so it's believed these works could be underway soon.

The existing estate has a heated pool house and a tennis court, but we're sure James' 2.0 home will be even better.

Interestingly, the grounds of the property are also home to a Grade II-listed ancient druid stone circle, relocated from Jersey in 1788. While Jersey have expressed a desire to put them back to where they came from, they currently sit on James' estate.

It will be a case of waiting to see what happens with the project and how it turns out.

Why did James Corden leave the US?

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon, James revealed the motivation behind his shock move, he said: "I'm just leaving the show primarily because we're a long way from home, and we really want our children to know what it's like to grow up in London, to have a solid relationship with their grandparents, and that is time that you don't get back."

James also has other work projects on his mind, and he told viewers while filming the Late Late Show: "There's still some other things that I feel I want to do," he told Deadline. "I'd like to try and write. There's some [stories] I'd like to tell. I'd like to see if I'm capable of it. The fact that it's terrifying is the reason to do it."

Does James Corden still have a US home?

The Gavin and Stacey star has just completed on his US house sale, securing $17 million for his seven-bedroom LA home, despite originally listing it for a dazzling $22 million.

The giant property has an array of spectacular features including a pool, a chef's kitchen, a home gym and a 20-seat movie theatre.

The lucky new owner has just bagged themselves a famous pad with 20,000 square feet of space. Dreamy!

