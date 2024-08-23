Jeremy Clarkson’s girlfriend Lisa looks just like Princess Diana in iconic royal outfit

Jeremy Clarkson's girlfriend, Lisa Hogan, is hugely popular, thanks to her stint on the former Top Gear veteran's stint on Amazon Prime's Clarkson's Farm, and it's easy to see why. She's straight talking, especially with her famous boyfriend, tells it like it is, and has a lovely warm persona when it comes to their idyllic life in the Cotswolds.

© Amazon MGM Studios Jeremy with his partner Lisa Hogan

The 50-year-old blonde beauty always looks incredible and has amassed a large social media following - over half a million people follow her. Impressive!

WATCH: Jeremy Clarkson shares glimpse inside new pub

We went down a rabbit hole and checked out a lot of her style posts and Lisa's fashion sense is up there.

Not only does she always look immaculate, even when tending to the farm, she also loves a bit of glamour, favouring the 'old money' aesthetic, with well-fitting trousers, blazers, riding boots and hats. Divine!

In one picture from earlier this year, we noticed that Lisa was wearing a gorgeous knitted jumper that featured a selection of sheeps on it. It really reminded us of the icnocn sheep jumper the late Diana, Princess of Wales sported in 1981.

© Getty Princess Diana's sheep jumper from 1981 is so iconic

And we also noticed that Lisa has a certain Diana look about her, with her striking face, slim build and lovely blonde hair.

Clarkson's Pub

Jeremy's been hitting headlines lately, as his new pub is due to open amid national interest. Residents worry his new venture may bring more traffic problems, similar to the success of his Diddly Squat farm shop which was hugely popular and caused major traffic problems after fans flocked in their hundreds to visit the store. There just wasn't enough parking space.

© Getty The Diddly Squat Farm Shop near Chipping Norton belonging to Jeremy is always busy

Jeremy's pub in Asthall, near Burford in Oxfordshire, is called the Farmer’s Dog. The former BBC star revealed earlier this year he paid “less than £1 million” for the pub, then known as The Windmill.

Earlier this month, County and District councillor Liam Walker said in an online statement that he was “hugely supportive of Jeremy’s work” but encouraged Oxfordshire County Council “to ensure lessons have been learnt from the farm shop particularly around the problematic verge parking”.

He added: “We know fans from across the country are going to flock to his pub and I feel we have a responsibility to try and make the roads nearby safe for visitors and those passing by.”