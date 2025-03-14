The White Lotus star Walton Goggins' private life at upstate New York hunting lodge with wife Nadia

The White Lotus star Walton Goggins is best known for playing the bad guy, but in his personal life, he likes to keep things a little more peaceful.

Walton first shot to fame in 2002, thanks to his leading role as Shane Vendrell in FX's hit crime-drama The Shield. Though he's relatively active on social media, he has recently kept most of his posting to promotional material, either for upcoming film and TV projects or for his eyewear brand 'Goggins Goggles', occasionally sharing a sweet family snap.

While the price of the property has been kept secret, Walton's impressive estate in Hudson Valley, New York is an 8,000-square-foot marvel. He has lived there since 2021 with his writer-director wife Nadia Conners and their 14-year-old son Augustus. If you've found yourself wanting to know a little more about his personal life, then keep reading….

Walton and Nadia's upstate hunting lodge

In 2021, prompted by the pandemic, Walton and Nadia moved away from their home in L.A. to Hillsdale, New York, drawn by the rural lifestyle and landscape.

Originally built in 1924 in the style of a Scottish hunting lodge, their estate sits on 125 acres. When renovating the property, Walton was keen to preserve the home's aesthetic and charm, restoring some of the property's original rooms, including a gun room, a prohibition bar and the home office.

"When we got here, we realised that the house hadn't been touched in a hundred years," Walton told the publication. "Every system, every fixture, faucet and fireplace was ready to fail or had already failed. But it was magic."

Walton and Nadia's love story

The Fallout actor first met filmmaker Nadia Conners in 2005, when the two were set up on a blind date while he was meant to be at a business dinner raising money.

After nearly six years of dating, and a few months after welcoming their son, the happy couple tied the knot in August 2011. He has occasionally spoken about his admiration for Nadia in interviews.

He told Military.com in the year the two married: "I would absolutely agree with that statement that to be in a relationship with someone who has something profound to say about everything, that's a real gift to have that in your union. I do believe, ironically, that love is the great releaser."

Walton and Nadia's son Augustus

Augustus, the 14-year-old son of Walton and Nadia, is their only child, born in January 2011. Walton has been incredibly open about just how proud he is of Augustus.

The White Lotus star seems to be overjoyed by the chance to raise Augustus with a privilege that he did not have growing up in suburban Atlanta. "I'm a poor kid from Georgia," he told Architectural Digest. "How great it is to have our child grow up around art and music and great furniture and all these things that are so life-affirming and expansive."