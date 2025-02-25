Jeremy Clarkson issues exciting update on Diddly Squat Farm - and fans are giddy

Jeremy Clarkson left fans delighted after issuing a major update about the reopening of Diddly Squat Farm Shop after the Cotswolds-based produce store was closed for the duration of winter.

"Diddly Squat Farm Shop opens this Saturday following the winter break," read an announcement shared on Instagram. The shop, opened by The Grand Tour presenter in 2020 and a regular feature in the docuseries Clarkson's Farm, has been closed since December.

"This closure is normal and has been the case in previous years," confirmed the business when it shut up shop towards the end of 2024.

WATCH: Jeremy Clarkson shows off beautiful unseen corners of Diddly Squat Farm

Jeremy's beloved farm shop draws in fans from around the world who have delighted in watching his journey of attempting to run a farm in the countryside with no previous farming experience.

© Amazon MGM Studios Jeremy has documented his experience running a farm with no experience on Amazon series Clarkson's Farm

"Will come up maybe sometime this year. Watching Clarkson’s Farm on Amazon has certainly given some inspiration for a potential planned trip," wrote one fan on Instagram in response to the shop's closure, as another wrote: "Visiting Diddly Squat Farm Shop is on my husband's and my bucket list! We live in NY and every time we watch the show I tell him I want to go to England so bad and see the farm!"

A third fan wrote: "We are coming from Australia to visit you in June… can't wait!!!!"

Jeremy Clarkson defends farm shop prices

The motoring journalist recently came under fire after a visitor to his Cotswolds farm shop took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their outrage at the prices of produce.

Addressing reports of a £200 pie for sale at his farm shop, which is near his Cotswolds pub, The Farmer's Dog, Jeremy took to X to quickly set the record straight.

© Instagram Lisa Hogan, Jeremy's girlfriend, runs Diddly Squat Farm Shop

The fury began when a fan left a review of their experience visiting the former Top Gear presenter's Cotswolds establishment, taking to Instagram to address the hefty price tag on many of the items for sale.

Wasting no time defending his farm shop, which became a passion project for his girlfriend Lisa Hogan, Jeremy mused in an X statement: "There are reports in some of the sillier newspapers that the enormous pork pie is for sale at the Farmer’s Dog for £200.

"You’re welcome to buy it for that, but I wouldn’t recommend eating it. As it’s not made of food," he quipped, shutting down the reports.