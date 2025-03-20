This Morning's Kelly Hoppen warns against 'overdone' interior trend you probably have in your house

Interior designer to the stars Kelly Hoppen regularly appears on This Morning, dishing out her expert advice for a wonderfully decorated home. For HELLO!, she's devised her love and loathe list for 2025 trends – keep reading to discover which popular home décor is "overdone" according to Kelly.

Trends in general are a bit of a risk for Kelly. "While I love seeing design evolve, the most important thing is creating a space that feels comfortable, timeless, and personal. Trends come and go, but a home that's designed with care and filled with pieces you truly love will always feel right. So, I always say, don't get too hung up on what's in or out - trust your instincts and design in a way that makes you happy," she advises.

Trends Kelly Hoppen loves

Beige

"I've heard that Beige is making a comeback, but it's always been part of my neutral philosophy. Beige can be rich and when layered neutrals with depth and warmth, it's a brilliant tone and so versatile. I love how it works with textured finishes like linen upholstery bringing softness and sophistication into a space without feeling boring."

Kelly's M&S range is so chic

Tablescaping

"The dining table is a place where people connect, share stories, and create memories. This year, tablescaping is about more than just styling; it's about elevating the everyday dining experience. It's not about formality – it's about making dining feel inviting, personal, versatile and effortlessly elegant. Whether it's a casual breakfast or a full dinner party, the right details bring warmth and personality to the table, making it a central hub of home life. My M&S X Kelly Hoppen collection that launches on 3 April has lots of pieces that embrace the art of hosting."

Organic Modernism

"With its focus on natural materials, softer textures, and organic shapes, it’s easy to see why organic modernism is so popular – it's approachable, timeless, and adaptable. Organic modernism is inspired from the natural world, incorporating curves, flowing forms, and materials that echo the shapes and textures found in nature. These elements create spaces that feel grounded and calming while still being stylish and contemporary.

Start with textured fabrics like for upholstery, raw woods for furniture, and stone or ceramic accents for a tactile feel. You can add curves through furniture or sculptural lighting to soften the lines of the room and bring in that natural flow. The key is layering these elements thoughtfully. Organic modernism isn't about recreating the outdoors inside—it's about capturing the harmony of nature and integrating it into a timeless design scheme."

Trends Kelly Hoppen loathes

Overly Maximalist

"I love personality in a home, but for me, a balanced and well-curated interior feels more harmonious and calming. I'm not a big fan of clashing patterns, excessive layering, and too much stuff that makes a space feel overwhelming rather than luxurious. I always say—edit, edit, edit! A space should feel considered and timeless, not like a competition of trends thrown together."

Decorative wall panelling

"I love architectural details, but some of the intricate wall panelling trends feel a little overdone. While classic mouldings can add depth and elegance, too much detailing can make a space feel busy rather than refined. I prefer a more subtle approach - clean lines, textured finishes, or understated panelling that enhances a room without overwhelming it."

Colour blocking/room takeovers of statement colours

"Colour blocking has been a big trend, but I believe that it works best in moderation. Large areas of bold, contrasting colours can sometimes feel overpowering and disrupt the natural flow of a space. Instead, I prefer a more balanced approach - introducing colours you love as accents rather than committing to a full-room takeover."