King Charles' £25 million castle he's never lived in

King Charles showed off his personalised interior at his Northern Island residence Hillsborough Castle this week.

The monarch and his wife Queen Camilla were pictured in Belfast before Charles travelled to the castle to receive the First Minister and Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland.

They sat in a bright and airy white room with green and gold accents, including leather armchairs, a velvet pouffe topped with paperwork and crystal glasses, and framed paintings of the countryside.

A patterned rug, oversized lamps and a vase of flowers added finishing touches to the room, which appeared surprisingly cosy considering Charles has never called Hillsborough Castle home.

Hillsborough Castle's history

© Pool The castle serves as a residence for the royal family

The Georgian mansion in Lisburn serves as the official home of the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and as a residence for the royal family.

According to Historic Royal Palaces, who took over the running of the estate in 2014, it was initially bought by the British government for around £24,000 (equivalent to £1.3m today) in the 1920s. They completed a five-year refurbishment thought to have cost £24 million in 2019, which would make the total value over £25 million today.

According to the Yorkshire Times, research from retirement property experts McCarthy Stone reported in 2022 that it could be worth as much as £70 million.

© Getty Charles and Camilla attended the reopening of Hillsborough Castle in 2019

Despite its beautiful interiors and 100 acres of gardens, the late Queen Elizabeth II's last visit was with her husband Prince Philip in 2016, six years before her death.

Meanwhile, King Charles has only been pictured there on a handful of occasions, including after the home reopened following renovations in 2019.

Charles was pictured admiring a painting of himself at Hillsborough

The monarch unveiled a painting of himself hanging in one of the drawing rooms, which featured yellow walls, high ceilings, gold mirrors and a vintage red and blue carpet.

Inside the property

The late monarch showed off another cosy room in 2014

Fans got a peek inside another homely room when the late Queen met Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Theresa Villiers in 2014 – before the renovations took place.

The living room was decorated with striped yellow wallpaper, red floral curtains that injected a splash of colour and a selection of artwork.

© Getty Prince William and Princess Kate visited in 2016

Two years later, Prince William and Princess Kate shared another look at the grounds during the Secretary of State's annual garden party.

They stood near the pillared home at the top of stone steps flanked by colourful flowers, leading down to a gorgeous water fountain.