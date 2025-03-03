King Charles' 'personal' photo of grand home leaves fans with questions

King Charles left fans with questions after sharing photos of his personal home at Sandringham Estate, where he hosted the President Zelensky.

The monarch was pictured in a rarely-seen area of his country retreat in Norfolk as he welcomed the Ukrainian President, shaking his hand at the grand entrance.

Stone archways towered above the pair, who stood in front of double doors made out of historic dark wood. The doors had been opened to reveal a glimpse inside, where two patterned coats hung on the panelled walls.

They did not go unnoticed by royal fans, who mused they could be dressing gowns or dog walking jackets.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Inside private royal homes

"Why are there dressing gowns hung up behind them??" asked one, and another replied: "Not dressing gowns, probably raincoats," while a third similarly remarked: "Not dressing gowns, I think. More likely towels for drying soggy dogs." A fourth weighed in: "I think those are the kings Suzani coats from Uzbekistan."

Others noted the snap marked a departure from the usually formal settings where Charles greets guests, such as Buckingham Palace.

© Pool King Charles greeted President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Buckingham Palace in 2023

"It’s not the palace, it’s his more personal home. Sends quite the message," noted one, and another agreed, writing: "Sandringham is a private home. Notice the boot scraper at the bottom of the stairs. So boots and outdoor coats get left in the hall or vestibule."

Rural home

© Getty The King with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky at Sandringham

King Charles and President Zelensky were also pictured inside Sandringham. Keeping the cool weather at bay, they stood in front of a roaring log fire which added a cosy touch to the spacious room.

It had been decorated with panelled walls, red sofas and a giant vase filled with twigs on a side table. Large framed pictures covered the walls while personal family photos were displayed in the background.

© Getty The royals traditionally celebrate Christmas at the Norfolk estate

Sandringham holds a special place in the monarch's heart. It not only traditionally plays host to the royal family's Christmas celebrations – which sees them follow in his late mother Queen Elizabeth's footsteps and travel to St Mary Magdalene Church for a service – but also where he chose to recuperate after receiving his first cancer treatment last year.

© Getty An aerial view of King Charles' home, Sandringham

The Sandringham Estate boasts 20,000 acres of land and has been loved for generations of the royal family; it was described by Queen Elizabeth II's grandfather, George VI, as, "the place I love better than anywhere else in the world."

Charles' dogs

© Getty Images Charles and Camilla have added two new dogs to their family

Fans' musings of dog walking coats could stem from the fact that King Charles and Queen Camilla have recently welcomed two new pets to the family.

Queen Camilla welcomed a rescue pup named Moley, who is believed to be from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home and was born on Boxing Day.

The Queen shared news of her eight-week-old pup's arrival when she bent down to stroke a golden retriever guide dog during a visit to Canterbury. As she did, she revealed her puppy looks "just like a mole."

When asked what breed it is, Camilla replied: "You may well ask. A bit of everything. It's a rescue dog."

Charles also decided to get his own pet pooch – his first dog in two decades. According to The Sun, the truffle-hunting spaniel named Snuff is of the Lagotto Romagnolo variety.