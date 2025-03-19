King Charles' team issues apology to members of the public over 'challenging' changes at Balmoral

Visitors attending Balmoral Castle in April and May have been warned about changes taking place at King Charles' historic home.

The statement, shared on Instagram on Tuesday, read: "If you are planning to visit Balmoral during April or May, please be aware that the front of the castle is undergoing important maintenance, and scaffolding will be in place.

"The Balmoral Works Department is re-pointing the castle to protect it from rain and snow. This technique is used to fill the gaps between stones or bricks in construction with lime mortar.

"Due to the nature of lime mortar setting, the castle maintenance can only take place during the Spring and Summer seasons, owing to the temperatures and the challenges of being 1,000 feet above sea level.

"Please continue to follow our social media channels for further updates as the work progresses. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause."

The Instagram followers appeared to be unfazed about the apology, choosing to see the beauty in the building instead. "Still so beautiful," penned one follower, and: "magnificent castle," added another.

Earlier this year, fans got to see a rare look inside Balmoral's glorious library. The image included a kilt-clad monarch in front of two walls of neatly organised books. "What a beautiful photo of His Majesty!" and: "I love the colour coordinating between books, tie and tartan," were among the comments left on the photo.

New home for Charles

Camilla's home, Ray Mill House

According to reports, the monarch has forked out £3 million on a new property near Queen Camilla's private Wiltshire home, and it's a major move to protect his privacy.

As per The Mail on Sunday, His Majesty has allegedly bought a neighbouring property along the river Avon called the Old Mill. Rumours swirled around the home being turned into a wedding venue and holiday rental, and the King was concerned that the increased flow of people would disturb Camilla's sanctuary.

© Getty Images The royals have their separate country estates

It is unknown what Charles will do with the property, if they will have his and hers homes side by side or if it will remain empty.



The property was acquired by Camilla following her split from her first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, in 1994, and it has been her beloved country home ever since.

In addition to the worry over neighbouring properties, due to the house's location, it has been sadly affected by local flooding, which of course another a potential cause for distress for the royal.