Lorraine Kelly's unusual portrait in £2m family home's private office
Lorraine in a blue shirt sitting on armchair while filming her TV talkshow© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

The ITV broadcaster lives in Buckinghamshire with her husband, Steve

Francesca Shillcock
Senior Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Lorraine Kelly might spend a lot of time at the ITV studios in London, but when she's busy working at her home in Buckinghamshire she has the perfect space to do so.

The broadcaster and her husband Steve live in a lovely riverside home said to be worth around £2 million and Lorraine recently filmed inside their office which also features a nod to their beloved dog, Angus.

Lorraine, who is also a successful author as well as a TV personality, was promoting her latest book, The Island Swimmer, from her working-from-home set up and we were sufficiently impressed with her book collection.

The towering bookcases were full to the brim of paper and hardbacks on various different topics. 

There are non-fiction memoirs, including Bill Clinton's famous release, 'My Life', as well as dictionaries and travel books.

The brushed oak shelves are so tall that Lorraine even has a stylish sliding ladder to reach the very top.

Another aspect of their home office is the canvas painting of their beloved dog, Angus, which is hanging on the wall next to the bookcase, proudly on display for all to see.

Lorraine Kelly holds up copy of her book while filming in her home office© Instagram
Lorraine filming in her home office

Lorraine's riverside home is a haven for their dog Angus

Anyone who knows and follows Lorraine will be aware that their border terrier is the family's pride and joy.

During a recent interview with the Guardian, another nod to Angus was revealed in Lorraine's home.

woman standing in living room© Instagram
Lorraine and Steve live in Buckinghamshire

"Her Buckinghamshire cottage, backing onto the Thames, is as you might expect – plush but super homely," reports Simon Hattenstone.

The article also describes how on the large, comfy sofas, there are some illustrated cushions.

One features an image of country music legend, Dolly Parton, while another is of Angus with a caption that reads: "Thi

Lorraine Kelly in a black sparkly coord in her conservatory© Instagram
Lorraine in her stunning conservatory

Lorraine's sprawling home for the whole family

Lorraine loves nothing more than having her whole family around her and they're fortunate that the house is large enough to host everyone including her daughter, Rosie, baby granddaughter, Billie, plus Rosie's partner Steve and their beloved pooch, Ruby.

The house boasts large reception rooms, a foliage-filled conservatory and a huge garden where they can host barbeques and outdoor soirees for the family, and also where the dogs can run around to their hearts' content. 

Lorraine Kelly's two dogs, Angus and Rosie, looking at the camera wearing Christmas jumpers© Instagram
Lorraine Kelly's beloved dogs, Angus and Rosie

Lorraine and Steve also have a guesthouse on their land which directly overlooks the riverbed offering beautiful views.

The cabin sits on a large decking area that stretches around the entire house, perfect for when the summer weather allows for a tipple in the sunshine.

Lorraine Kelly in a purple tracksuit perched on the edge of a sofa© Instagram
The Scottish presenter in her home

It comes with two bedrooms that are full of colour, and the extra space is no doubt ideal for when Rosie, Steve and their baby daughter, Billie, come to visit. 

