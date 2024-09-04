Lorraine Kelly's enormous conservatory at £2m home is a botanical haven

Lorraine Kelly lives in a wow-worthy home in Buckinghamshire with her husband Steve they purchased in 2017 for an estimated £2 million.

The beloved ITV broadcaster has shared glimpses inside her home before, including their stunning garden, impressive kitchen and multiple bedrooms, but Lorraine more recently shared a look at their conservatory backing onto their outdoor area at the riverside home, and it's a plant-lover's dream.

Lorraine's conservatory is a plant haven

Lorraine, 64, shared a photo on her Instagram to reveal a gorgeous dress she was promoting for Bonmarché, but our eyes were immediately drawn to the foliage in the background.

The TV presenter's conservatory is seemingly super spacious and has stunning grey parquet flooring. There's a brown, patterned chez lounge nestled under the window and next to it sits a gorgeous palm in a white and beige pot.

Further along, there is a huge wooden bench upon which Lorraine has placed multiple plants to add lots of colour and leafy greenery to the room.

There are lots of different varieties, one being a cheese plant, which adds a gorgeous, botanical effect to the room. Thanks to the conservatory having floor-to-ceiling glass doors and windows, there is plenty of daylight flooding the room which will, in turn, also be beneficial for the plants.

Lorraine's stunning riverside abode

The television presenter's home has plenty of other gorgeous elements. Lorraine and Steve are fortunate to live right by a river and their gardens back onto the riverbed, so the garden not only offers generous space but also scenic views.

Lorraine shared a corner of her garden which has plenty of space for furniture. The glass-topped table has five matching rattan seats surrounding it topped with comfy grey cushions.

© Instagram Lorraine shows off her guest cottage in photo on her Instagram

The table is set up on a porch area, where Lorraine has strung fairy lights around the fencing to ensure they can still stay outside after the sunsets.

Meanwhile, the outdoor area also has a separate outhouse which the family use as their guest cabin. The sweet little building is located at the side of her garden and is perfect for when relatives or close friends come to stay.

And although it's a smaller outhouse compared to the primary residence, it's no less impressive.

The cabin has stunning white windows, doors, and shutters seen throughout the guest house, giving it an extremely attractive exterior.

We also love the mini firepit they've placed outside, perfect for enjoying summer nights in the garden.