The Repair Shop's Will Kirk's point of contention behind closed doors with wife Polly

Anyone will know that home improvements can cause disagreements among couples, from erecting IKEA furniture to completely renovating rooms.

The Repair Shop star Will Kirk revealed he is not immune to these points of contention with his wife Polly as they focus on doing up their new Victorian home in Surrey with their two-year-old daughter and five-month-old son.

WATCH: Will Kirk opens up about his house move on Alan Titchmarsh's Love Your Weekend

The 39-year-old told Alan Titchmarsh on his show Love Your Weekend that he was excited to have a garden at his new home – so much so that he prioritised it over everything else.

© instagram Will Kirk and his wife Polly had different priorities when renovating their Victorian home

"I have got a garden. So back in London, I had a balcony with a few dying plants, and now I have got a garden," Will began.

© Instagram The Repair Shop star moved to the Surrey countryside with his family in 2024

"My wife was very firm with, 'Let's start with the inside of the house first before we paint the front door and start doing the gardening,' but I went straight to the garden," he laughed.

"The people before us had a hot tub out there. There is a big sad brown patch, and I thought, 'What would Alan do?' And do you know what? It looks lovely now!"

© Instagram The TV star admitted to loving his garden

He added: "I've been doing a lot of gardening. I've been looking online at a lot of your videos on how to sow seeds and things like that. You make it look very easy!"

Never-ending renovations

This is not the only change Will and Polly have made at their new home. Will recently showed off his first sanding attempt in their bedroom, transforming the dull and worn grey carpets to oak floorboards in a "back-breaking" project.

Now the TV star has mastered his sanding technique, he will now be putting his skills to the test in the rest of the home, judging by Polly's vision.

© Instagram Will sanded his bedroom at home with Polly

Speaking about the "never-ending" renovations, he told The Mirror: "She [Polly] says to me 'Will, when are you going to sand the bloody floor in the front room?' And then I have got to do stuff in the bathroom and then there's the kitchen. There is always something that needs fixing. It is never-ending.

"My wife did say 'You know if you can't sand the floor and you're not happy with it, we can always get someone in?' And I said 'No way! No way! Not in this house!' It is hard, especially with two children as well, but I absolutely love it."

Work-life balance

© Instagram Will and Polly share two children together

Will revealed his motivation for his relocation was to give his family a better lifestyle. House makeover aside, it appears to have been successful with Will saying he's mastered the work-life balance.

Alan asked if his career in television had changed his daily routine, and Will replied: "Massively. Back in my workshop, before The Repair Shop days, I'd be working seven days a week, all hours. Whereas now, I get to sort of finish at a reasonable time and get back to spend time with the family, which is really important."

He added: "At the moment, I have got it right. Until the next child comes along!"