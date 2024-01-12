The Repair Shop's Will Kirk reveals DIY mishap in relatable home photos

Will Kirk may be a dab hand at fixing woodwork on The Repair Shop, but even he is not immune to the occasional DIY mishap. The restoration expert took to Instagram to share the funny reality of his latest home project, which left fans telling him: "Don't give up the day job."

"Capable of painting a mahogany wood grain effect... Maybe. Capable of painting mum's kitchen... Not so much!" he captioned a series of snaps that showed him attempting to coat the lavender walls with a fresh white lick of paint. However, the paint wasn't just smeared across the walls – it was also caked onto his hand and dripping down his face. He continued that his mother had the best reaction to his decorating mishap: "Love the fact that when I shouted out, 'Mum, I dropped the tin of paint on my face" her first reaction was, 'I hope you didn't get any paint on my floor.'"

The relatable post was met with plenty of responses from fans, with one writing: "Well mom's always know what their children are up to. No matter how old they are," and another similarly commenting: "Haha priorities … I’m with your mum on this one." Meanwhile, others reassured Will he wasn't alone with his mess, penning messages such as: "I’m glad I’m not the only one who gets more paint on me than the wall."

When Will's not helping out at his mother's house, he lives in Wandsworth with his wife Polly and their baby daughter, whom they welcomed in July 2022, one year after their wedding in August 2021. While he prefers to keep his life off-screen private, Will has shared a few glimpses into his neutral home, which is decorated with white walls with gallery photos, wooden floorboards and large glass doors leading onto a balcony.

Will previously shared a look inside his bedroom transformation, revealing he chose timeless pieces of furniture that he would want to take with him when he moves into a bigger family house. "Now that my daughter has moved into her nursery, we've really tried to turn [the bedroom] into a quiet space," he said, showing off what he described as his calming "sanctuary." With the help of West Elm, Will's bedroom now features an Emmett Bed with a grey quilted headboard, wooden bedside tables, a gold mirror and colourful cushions.

His eye for interior design goes hand in hand with his artistic skills, which he credited his mother for helping him finetune. Speaking about how he got into the furniture restoration industry, Will told Prima: "It was by accident – I went to art school and studied graphic design, but realised it wasn't for me. My mum saw a course on how to restore antique furniture which I signed up to – that was 15 years ago and I haven't looked back! My grandfather also restored furniture – I can remember being about nine and standing in his workshop, I can still remember the smell of wood and polish."

