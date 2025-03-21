Will Kirk's 'back-breaking' renovation at new family home in Surrey

Will Kirk is not afraid to get his hands dirty at home as well as in front of the cameras on The Repair Shop. He proved he was a dab hand at DIY renovations when he shared a transformation video of his bedroom at his new country home with his wife Polly and their two young children.
The restoration expert opened up about the "back-breaking" process of unearthing the Victorian floorboards hidden underneath the carpet, admitting he ignored "horror stories" before he started.
Will's previous bedroom
Although Will hasn't revealed how he plans to furnish the space, the father-of-two previously shared a tour inside his bedroom in his Wandsworth house, which included forever furniture.
Describing the space as his "calming sleep sanctuary", Will showed off his 'Emmett Bed' from West Elm featuring a grey quilted headboard, topped with colourful scatter cushions and flanked by "mid-century" wooden bedside tables.
A gold mirror known as the brand's 'Metal Framed Arched Mirror' hung on the wall, alongside a matching round shelf with indoor plants, and pastel paintings.
Will said at the time that he chose "timeless" pieces that he could "pass down to future generations."
He said: "When we eventually move and buy a bigger house, they'll look perfect in there too." So this should give us an indication of his calming new countryside bedroom!
Will's new home
The woodwork expert revealed his family had left South London at the end of 2024. "Adjusting to life in the country," he penned, alongside a photograph of himself dressed in a flat cap and a Barbour jacket. He added the hashtag "bye bye London", confirming the big move had already happened.
During an appearance on Alan Titchmarsh's Love Your Weekend, Will addressed his relocation. "So since I last saw you, I moved from a flat in London, and I've moved out to Surrey in a Victorian house, and I've been doing a lot of gardening," he said, adding it was a big priority in their move.
"I have got a garden. So back in London, I had a balcony with a few dying plants, and now I have got a garden," Will added, before revealing the previous owners ruined the grass with their hot tub.