The Repair Shop's Will Kirk shares wife Polly's frustration over new family home

The Repair Shop's Will Kirk has shared one of his wife Polly Snowdon's hilarious frustrations over their new family home.

During a new interview with the Mirror, the TV star revealed how his wife has jokingly threatened to call in a carpenter to complete home repairs as Will has been so busy.

© Instagram The Repair Shop's Will Kirk and his wife Polly

Will, 39, said: "She [Polly] says to me 'Will, when are you going to sand the bloody floor in the front room?' And then I have got to do stuff in the bathroom and then there's the kitchen. There is always something that needs fixing. It is never ending.

"My wife did say 'You know if you can't sand the floor and you're not happy with it, we can always get someone in?' And I said 'No way! No way! Not in this house!' It is hard especially with two children as well, but I absolutely love it."

© Instagram The couple recently moved out of London

Will and Polly recently upped sticks and moved to Surrey after years living in Wandsworth, London. While the furniture expert hasn't spoken about his new life in the country, he did announce his relocation on Instagram back in November last year.

Alongside a snapshot of himself rocking a wax jacket and a flat cap, the father-of-two penned: "Adjusting to life in the country".

The couple are doting parents to two children whose identities and names they've chosen not to reveal. They welcomed their daughter in July 2022 and announced that they'd welcomed a baby boy in October last year.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The Repair Shop's Will Kirk shares sweet milestone with toddler daughter

Reflecting on his daughter's arrival, Will previously told HELLO!: "I love her so much. I'm absolutely in love. It's the best thing I've ever done I think, having a child."

Following the arrival of their son, the TV star sweetly shared: "Three become four. I'm very proud of my lovely wife for the last 9 months. Mum and baby doing well, including an incredibly excited big sister #babyboy."

© Instagram Will and Polly welcomed their daughter in 2022

Will and Polly's love story

The couple tied the knot on 5 August 2021 at the Kings Head Hotel in Cirencester, after delaying their original plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On their big day, Will chose to enlist the help of Master Goldsmith Richard Talman to craft bespoke yellow gold and diamond wedding bands.

Speaking to HELLO!, the jewellery expert explained how Will had a "very clear vision" about what he wanted, which was a "classic" wedding ring to match Polly's diamond engagement ring."

He added: "They went for more classic. And their engagement ring was also very classic, they had classic yellow gold with a diamond. They very much went down the classic route."