The Repair Shop star Will Kirk's 'calming' bedroom with wife Polly and newborn son

Will Kirk and his wife Polly Snowdon are settling into their new home life as parents to two children.

The family of four are thought to live in Wandsworth, London. While The Repair Shop star tends to keep his family private, he has shared a handful of glimpses inside his spacious home, including a tour of his bedroom, which he described as his "calming sleep sanctuary". Tour inside in the video...

"Now that my daughter has moved into her nursery, we've really tried to turn [the bedroom] into a quiet space," he said in an Instagram video in 2023. That may no longer be the case, considering he has welcomed a baby son who will join his parents in their bedroom until he is old enough to have his own nursery.

Will previously showed off his 'Emmett Bed' from West Elm featuring a grey quilted headboard, topped with colourful scatter cushions and flanked by "mid-century" wooden bedside tables.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Will designed a "timeless" bedroom at his London home

The white walls are broken up by a gold mirror known as the brand's 'Metal Framed Arched Mirror', a matching round shelf with indoor plants, and pastel paintings.

Opening up about his design choices, doting father Will said he chose "timeless" pieces that he can keep for years to come, and even potentially "pass down to future generations."

"When we eventually move and buy a bigger house, they'll look perfect in there too," he explained.

Will's children

© Instagram Will Kirk welcomed his daughter in 2022

Will and Polly welcomed their first child in July 2022, the year after they got married.

Will gushed about his new daughter during an exclusive chat with HELLO! in November 2022.

"I love her so much," he said. "It was quite tricky to leave home this morning to come down to The Repair Shop because she's so sweet in the mornings and she just looks up at you and she'd just woken up.

"I'm absolutely in love. It's the best thing I've ever done I think, having a child."

© Instagram Will tends to keep his home life very private

The couple surprised fans by announcing they had expanded their family in October 2024. Sharing an Instagram photo of his baby son's precious little feet while lying on a play mat, Will wrote: "Three become four. I'm very proud of my lovely wife for the last 9 months. Mum and baby doing well, including an incredibly excited big sister #babyboy."

