Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The huge royal home Prince William and Kate Middleton turned down to live at humble cottage
Subscribe
The huge royal home Prince William and Kate Middleton turned down to live at humble cottage
Prince William and Kate attend the official opening of the Glade of Light Memorial at Manchester Cathedral on May 10, 2022© Getty

The huge royal home Prince William and Princess Kate turned down to live at humble cottage

The property sits on the Great Windsor Park estate

Rachel Avery
Homes Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

King Charles' royal home portfolio stretches far and wide – from Balmoral Castle in Scotland down to Highgrove House in Tetbury, Gloucestershire. One of his grace-and-favour homes is Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, where his son Prince William and his family reside but did you know there's a lesser-known royal home on the same estate where they could have lived?

There's a Grade II listed country house on Shrubs Hill in Windsor Great Park called Fort Belvedere. The Crown Estate property has been home to many royals over the years including King Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson, but now it lies empty.

WATCH: Everything you need to know about the Prince and Princess of Wales pretty pink cottage home

Renovations during Edward's era saw a swimming pool, a tennis court and stables added within its grounds.

fort belvedere windsor© Photo: Alamy
A photo of Fort Belvedere

Aerial shots of the property show it is vast in size and features a folly. There's also a moat that runs around it and a long path to the entrance. 

The house overlooks Virginia Water, which is a man-made lake, constructed under the orders of the Duke of Cumberland. 

fort belvedere windsor aerial view© Photo: Getty Images
The property even has a swimming pool

At the time of Prince William's relocation with his wife Princess Kate and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis rumours swirled that this royal abode could be on the cards, but then Adelaide Cottage became the chosen residence. 

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Although the Wales family haven't spoken out about their decision, the fact they chose the much humbler home ties into the fact that they want to try and give their kids a more 'normal' upbringing. 

Pink house in grounds© Shutterstock
The family's cottage has a beautiful pink exterior

The Windsor estate stretches over 15,800 acres and the fort and the cottage are a few miles apart. As well as the property being smaller, Adelaide Cottage is also in closer proximity to Windsor Castle. When the family moved, Queen Elizabeth II was still alive, so spending more time with her there would have also been on the agenda. 

Low key royal life

William, Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis at Trooping The Colour 2024© Samir Hussein/WireImage
George, Charlotte and Louis are having as normal upbringing as possible

Although William and Kate do not have live-in staff at their four-bed property, they do still have housekeepers etc that come and go. But the rules around them may surprise you! It is believed that the royals don't even want their staff in uniform, instead encouraging them to dress informally around the kids. 

According to Royal writer, Valentine Low, author of Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, an employee told him that casualwear is requested and formalwear frowned upon, as reported by The Sun.

Britain's Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England© Getty Images
The royal children are growing up in Windsor

"The kids run around the office, and he does not want it to be stuffy. If we have important meetings or are going to Buckingham Palace, then, of course, we [dress up]," the source said.

LISTEN: The secrets messages behind royal style, Prince William's latest trip abroad and more

 

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Homes

See more

Read More