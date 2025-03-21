Gogglebox stars call out Meghan Markle for house faux pas

If there's anything better than watching With Love, Meghan ourselves, it's watching our favourite Gogglebox cast members get stuck into the hit Netflix series.

On Friday's episode of the Channel 4 show, they settled down to soak up Meghan Markle's hosting tips from the comfort of their armchairs. However, a few of them questioned Meghan's comments over her guests' etiquette.

WATCH: Gogglebox stars question the etiquette at Meghan Markle's home

In one of the instalments, she made bath salts for her friends who come to stay at her Montecito home, but the shocked stars appeared to think that having a bath in someone else's house is a major no-no.

Tremaine Plummer asked his brothers: "You ever been a guest in someone's house and had a bath?"

Then the preview clip showed Shaun Malone chatting to his parents. He remarked: "You can go to someone else's house for the night and have a shower. That's acceptable, that's standard. But don't start having a bath – that's weird."

© JAKE ROSENBERG/NETFLIX Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex showed off her hosting skills on With Love, Meghan

Sophie Sandiford added: "Do you know what I say, when people come and stay here? Help yourselves to whatever you like. Treat this as if it's your own house. So, I'm not getting up like an [expletive] and making a brew every five minutes."

© Netflix The Duchess loves having guests over

Jenny Newby was excited to watch the show, and she told her bestie Lee: "This will give us a glimpse into her world."

In the show, Meghan was hosting her makeup artist and good friend Daniel Martin, and in a subsequent photo where he showed off the welcome gifts from Meghan, he appeared to inadvertently reveal the Sussex guest suite.

© Daniel Martin Daniel Martin revealed his complete welcome package from Meghan

Daniel shared a snap to Instagram of his bespoke package of salts, treats and flowers, along with a special note and a magazine.

The box was resting on a leather ottoman/coffee table and two mink-coloured armchairs could be spotted in the image. A tiny hint of the chevron-style flooring could be seen in the far corner of the shot.

Meghan visits a flower market ahead of showing her arranging skills

Meghan's show saw her undergo a variety of different pastimes, such as cooking, cocktail making and even flower arranging.

During the course of the series, Meghan invited friends over to host, including Suits co-star Abigail Spencer and actress Mindy Kaling.

© Georgia Brown Georgia Brown made Making Meghan's spaghetti dish at home

In the first episode, Meghan made one of her family's "favourite" dinner recipes and the single skillet spaghetti has since gone viral with what seems to be the entire internet population giving it a go. HELLO!'s Georgia Brown tested the recipe, and it's just as good as it looks. Bravo, Duchess!