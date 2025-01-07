Prince William and Princess Kate have a private veranda at Windsor cottage and it's pretty special

Prince William and Princess Kate have resided at Adelaide Cottage since 2022, choosing Windsor over their former London life to be able to give their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis a 'normal' life.

Since moving in, the family have only shown a few very small glimpses inside their private abode, but the history books tell us a lot more about the residence – including its very special veranda outside.

Not only does this unique outdoor feature make the quaint cottage look picture perfect, but it's also likely to provide the perfect place for their kids to play close to home.

The secluded location, nestled in Great Windsor Park, means the children are free to play without being overlooked.

© Shutterstock The cottage has a beautiful pink exterior

The design element also has a very unique back story as it actually came from the original Royal Lodge, which was deconstructed in 1830. As well as the veranda, other parts the 1831 cottage inherited from the lodge were the roof tiles, chimney and even windows.

There were also features taken from an old royal yacht for ornamental decoration inside the property. It sounds like quite the emporium!

The cottage has four bedrooms, and so there's not any room for live-in staff, meaning the royal helpers like nannies and cleaners come and go each day.

The cottage is located in Windsor

Holiday home

Another beloved home for the Wales family is their Norfolk premises, Anmer Hall. In an Apple Time to Walk episode, Prince William revealed why they love their second home so much. "We spend as much time as we can here, it's very peaceful," the royal said.

When Princess Kate released a video shot by Will Warr to mark the end of her cancer treatment, fans were given an unprecedented look inside their countryside manor.

© Max Mumby/Indigo, Getty Anmer Hall is close to the Sandringham Estate

Kate was seen pushing her youngest, Prince Louis on a tree swing and there was a wholesome moment with the whole family, including Kate's parents, gathered around the dining table playing a game.

© Kensington Palace Prince Louis seen at Anmer Hall

The 19th-century property, which was a wedding gift from the late Queen Elizabeth II, features 10 bedrooms, as well as a swimming pool and a tennis court. It has undergone £1.5 million in renovations since the Wales family have used it as their country home.

The private property is only a short drive to King Charles' grand Sandringham estate, and is it where the family spent the Christmas period. Fans were pleased to see Princess Kate out on Christmas Day attending a service at St. Mary Magdalene Church after her cancer treatment.