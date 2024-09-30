Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton and Prince William's former lovenest filled with family heirlooms
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and his pregnant wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave the King Edward VII hospital where the Duchess was being treated for acute morning sickness (Hyperemesis Gravidarum) on December 06, 2012 in London, England. © Max Mumby/Indigo

Prince William and Princess Kate's former lovenest filled with family heirlooms - details

The Prince and Princess of Wales lived together during their student years at St Andrews

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
It is well documented that the Prince and Princess of Wales found love at university, living together in their second and third years as students at St Andrews. 

After moving out of their first-year halls of residence, St. Salvatore’s Hall, fondly known as Sallies, Prince William and Kate joined two of their friends in a rented Victorian terraced house located near the University. 

It reportedly cost each of them £100 per week (a total rent of £1,600 per month), but it would now set tenants back £3,500 per month.

kate middleton prince william university twinning© Getty
The Prince and Princess of Wales met at St Andrews university

While their student home in Scotland would have been worlds away from their grand royal residence today, Kate made sure to decorate their modest student digs with furniture from her family to make it feel like a home from home. 

According to the Princess' brother, James Middleton, who wrote in his new memoir Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, several pieces of furniture from his grandparents were given to Kate for her university home.

William and Kate visit University of St Andrews before their wedding© Getty
William and Kate, pictured in 2011 at St Andrews, lived together during their second and third years

Recalling the moment he began unpacking at Hunter's Moon Farm, the home he now shares with his wife Alizée Thevenet, and their son, Inigo, James wrote: "There are all kinds of heirlooms: pieces of furniture from my grandparent's home that Catherine originally had at St Andrews University, then passed on to me; a chair that Dad made me; treasures from Alizée's travels and her many childhood homes from across the world." 

The Princess of Wales shared a close relationship with her grandparents, and it wasn't just heirlooms she treasured from them, but recipes, too. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Inside rarely-seen royal homes

In a BBC documentary Our Queen at Ninety, the Princess recalled the first time she was invited to spend Christmas with Prince William's royal family at Sandringham - and how she struggled to think of an appropriate gift to give the late Queen Elizabeth II. 

She said: "I can remember being at Sandringham, for the first time at Christmas, and I was worried what to give the Queen as her Christmas present."

Catherine; Duchess of Cambridge attends Christmas Day Church service wearing Miu Miu© Getty
The Princess of Wales made the late Queen her grandmother's chutney

The mother-of-three continued: "I thought back to what I would give my own grandparents. "And I thought, 'I'll make her something,' which could have gone horribly wrong. But I decided to make my granny's recipe of chutney."

The Middleton family's marrow chutney recipe wasn't just loved by the Princess, but by her sister, Pippa too. The full recipe for 'Granny's chutney' was published in Pippa Middleton's entertaining book, Celebration.

