Princess Kate and Prince William must observe 'constant vigilance' after Windsor break-in

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis slept while masked burglars broke through a security gate and raided Windsor Castle on Sunday 13 October.

They were in their residence, Adelaide Cottage, minutes away from the scene of the crime which took place at Shaw Farm, which has raised fresh concerns over security.

Terry Fisher, property expert at We Buy Any Home, has spoken to HELLO! about the incident, and advises that it is "vital for security to be reviewed regularly and adapted to changing circumstances" and he implores a method of "constant vigilance" when it comes to safety.

"The recent burglary at Windsor Castle is a reminder of how crucial strong security measures are. Constant vigilance is essential to keep properties secure - especially when high-profile family members are nearby," he said.

"The burglars’ ability to strike so close to the Prince and Princess of Wales' home raises serious concerns about potential targeting."

Terry went on to suggest a series of heightened security measures like "AI-powered systems that detect unusual activity could add an extra layer of protection to prevent breaches, higher and more advanced barriers, particularly around key entry points, swapping general estate security with highly trained private personnel and strengthening access points such as gates."

The incident did not initially trigger a police response, until a gate was destroyed, and Terry concludes: "The ability of the thieves to execute their plan without immediate detection underlines the need for constant evaluation and improvement of security measures on estates of this scale."

In a statement, Thames Valley Police said: "At around 11.45pm on Sunday 13 October, we received a report of burglary at a property on Crown Estate land near to the A308 in Windsor.

"Offenders entered a farm building and made off with a black Isuzu pick-up and a red quad bike. They then made off towards the Old Windsor/Datchet area.

"No arrests have been made at this stage and an investigation is ongoing."

At the time of the incident, King Charles was in Scotland, and Queen Camilla was away in India.

This shocking event isn't the first time Windsor Castle has faced security breaches. On Christmas Day 2021, a crossbow-wielding intruder was caught climbing a fence, claiming he intended to harm the late Queen Elizabeth II. Jaswant Singh Chail was later sentenced to nine years in prison for treason.

The Wales family decided to move away from Kensington Palace in 2022, opting for a life in the countryside away from the goldfish bowl of London, hoping to raise their kids away from the limelight as much as possible. Since their move we have seen a view glimpses into their private residence, but it largely remains under wraps.