Why George Foreman's $9.5m Texas mansion won't go to any of his 11 living children

George Foreman passed away last week aged 76 and he is said to have had a $300 million net worth, however his beloved Texan estate worth $9.5 million will not be going to his 11 remaining children, and that's because he sold it due to ill health last year.

The five-bedroom, nine-bathroom property featured 11,000 square feet of living space. Outside, the hotel-worthy amenities include a walking trail, pond, fountains, tennis courts and bird aviary.

The most staggering feature though, George's 64-car garage which was at the time of ownership taken up by 50 vehicles!

It is not known why George sold the mansion, perhaps it was just too large for George to upkeep. It is unknown if the sports star was unwell leading up to his death.

Over the course of his life, George had five wives, and he leaves behind his fifth wife Mary Joan Martelly.

© Getty Images George Foreman with one of his sons, George Foreman III, who is also known as 'Monk'

Speaking to CBN, George spoke about Mary who he called 'Joan', saying: "The best thing that happened to me was finding a good wife who understood that children are not just something you can have today and then say, 'That was something that happened in the past.' It's an ever present thing in your life and it's wonderful to have a wife to understand that."

His 11 remaining children will likely receive a share of his huge fortune though. George had 12 children, daughters, Natalia, Leola, Michi, Isabella, Courtney, Georgetta and Freeda (who died by suicide in 2019) and five sons all named George Edward Foreman.

Dazzling career

The boxer's illustrious career saw him take on the greats, including Joe Frazier, Muhammad Ali and Ken Norton.

© Getty George Foreman after he won the Olympics heavyweight boxing gold medal

After a ten-year retirement, he went back into boxing and became the oldest heavyweight champion of the world, and this is a title he retains to this day.

His impeccable boxing record saw him win 76 of his 81 fights, which earned him a place in the boxing hall of fame.

The Olympic gold medallist also became synonymous with his George Foreman grill which was a worldwide success, and he parted ways with the commercial rights in 1999 for $138 million.

© Getty Images Former world heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman poses with his trademark grill

Family announcement

Sports fans were shocked on Friday when George's death was announced.

Our hearts are broken. With profound sorrow, we announced the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman St., who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025, surrounded by loved ones. A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose," the online post read.

It went on to say: "A humanitarian, an Olympian, and two-time heavyweight champion of the world, he was deeply respected — a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name — for his family."