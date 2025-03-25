Gwen Stefani receives outpouring of love over major life decision for her family

Gwen Stefani made her 'sweet escape' from the city when she married Blake Shelton, and they built a life together on his sprawling Oklahoma ranch.

The Hollaback Girl singer sparked swathes of fan praise when she shared two recent videos from her idyllic countryside home.

On Monday, Gwen posted an Instagram video of her two beloved dogs Betty and Gingy, and her fans pointed out how happy the pooches looked with their country surroundings.

"Omg, this is too cute even the dogs are happier and living their best life in Oklahoma," penned one fan, and: "Loving that country life! It’s good for ALL doggies (& people!)," added another. A third posted: "And they’re all great. Isn’t country life the best?!" to which Gwen replied: "The best!!! gx."

The day before, the mother-of-three shared another ranch video, this time showing how she collects branches from outside and displays them in vases inside her jaw-dropping property. Gwen and Blake's huge porch was seen in the clip, as well as their hotel-worthy living space with zebra rug and floral armchairs.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani's ranch could be a holiday resort in new video

"Being from California, she didn't know she was meant to be a Country Girl Love ya Gwen!," one follower wrote under the video. Another agreed: "I see so much joy and happiness in you whenever you’re in Oklahoma. It's beautiful to watch."

Speaking to Rolling Stone magazine, Gwen revealed that gardening is a shared pastime with Blake.

© Getty Images Blake Shelton has introduced Gwen to a life in the country

"Obviously, he has some hobbies that are so far from what I am — I'm like makeup girl — so opposite in so many ways, but we find so much joy in gardening together."

Growing up a city girl, Gwen admitted to People that she would see her mother and father cutting trees and it drove her to think she didn't want the hassle: "I'd be like, 'I'm never having a tree at my house,'" she admitted. And now she's in awe of nature!

© Instagram Gwen and Blake enjoy gardening together

"Sunflowers and roses tied up in a bow. Now look at the life we made, we're making our own bouquet" are the lyrics in Gwen's song, Bouquet. Opening up to Genius, she explored the meaning, explaining that "the sunflowers really represent Oklahoma".

Gwen's Californian mansion

© Photo: Instagram The star has shared a few looks inside her city home

The No Doubt star does still have an LA base, but updates suggest that she spends as much time as possible in the country.

The family have a $14 million home in the San Fernando Valley that they purchased in 2020.

Gwen has a zany bedroom at her LA home

Inside there's a marble-clad kitchen, print-clash living room and eye-catching bedroom.

Fans went wild when they first caught sight of the star's rainbow four-poster bed complete with matching cushions in their marital bedroom.

"Omg the bed frame," and: "I want that bed," were among the comments of praise for the unique feature.