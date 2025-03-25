Ronan and Storm Keating's futuristic Sydney superyacht could be a spaceship 

Ronan and Storm Keating took a break from their luxurious Dubai lifestyle, taking their children Cooper and Coco out of school for an extended break in Sydney.

The 'When You Say Nothing At All' hitmaker and Australian native Storm had previously been splitting their time between Australia and the Hertfordshire countryside, where they have a £5 million home. Ronan told RSVP Magazine he planned to travel with his family after quitting his Magic Radio Breakfast Show in August 2024, and went on to show off his sunny Dubai lifestyle.

© Instagram Storm Keating revealed the family were staying in a yacht in Sydney

Now, the family have once again upped sticks and moved into a lavish Sydney yacht with city views and futuristic interiors.

Showing off their new digs, Storm gave fans a tour on her Instagram Stories, walking down a set of black steps underneath a glass arched ceiling into an open-plan living area.

Several seating areas were separated by long coffee tables topped with lamps. There appears to be plenty of space should Ronan's older children Missy, Jack and Ali visit, with two cream sofas positioned next to four armchairs, and a semi-circular grey sofa around a low table with two navy seats.

© Instagram Storm and Ronan Keating's UK home has an outdoor pool

Cream carpets kept the space light and airy, which was only amplified by the curved floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the city.

The immaculate and modern design, abundance of furniture and lack of personal touches made the space look like it belonged in a high-end shopping centre, but with the added privacy of being its own self-contained floating home.

Ronan Keating is a proud father of five children: Jack, Missy, Ali, Cooper and Coco

Explaining the reason for their temporary relocation, Storm wrote: "Back in Sydney to keep @ronankeating company while he's working on @thevoiceau and while the kids are on Dubai school break.

"#notabadspot to call home," she added, tagging superyacht company Ahoy Club.

She hasn't revealed which yacht they are renting, but the company's current offerings are priced up to AUD$360k (around £176k) per week.

Dubai photos

© Instagram Storm Keating revealed she had been living in Dubai for two months with her family

Storm's latest snaps come just weeks after she showed off her beachside Dubai lifestyle. When their kids weren't in school, the family of four lounged on plush sunbeds on a glass balcony over the sea, enjoyed an infinity pool with uninterrupted views of the sunset, and ate ice cream on the beach.

"Dubai Days. Can’t believe we’ve been living here for almost 2 months already?! Wow #timeflieswhenyouarehavingfun and now we have our BESTIES living here too. Thank you [Dubai] for being so welcoming x," the mother-of-two captioned the post.

© Instagram Ronan and Storm Keating's kids Cooper and Coco were enrolled in school in Dubai

Many of her followers took to the comments section to ask why Coco and Cooper weren't at school amid the family relocation.

"So nice to see how you enjoy. Only I also wonder how you do it with the children [and] their compulsory schooling? Distance learning? Homeschooling?" asked one, and another commented: "Permanent move? Or just stop-gap?"

Storm's latest post explains that the kids were enrolled in school in Dubai, so the family will likely return following their Easter holidays.