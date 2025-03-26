Sir Elton John's secret home purchase for major family change

Sir Elton John has a very impressive property portfolio alongside his husband David Furnish, but now the couple have added Wiltshire to the list of places to call 'home' according to reports.

On a Monday, snippet of BBC Radio Wiltshire, a source said that Elton has purchased a flat in the area, as subsequently reported by the Gazette and Herald. Why Wiltshire you may think? Well, there's a very good reason behind the new acquisition.

"I have very reliable eyewitness sources who I trust who tell me that Elton John and David Furnish have bought a flat in Marlborough because their eldest son is at Marlborough College," said the source.

Royal ties

Elton and David have two sons, Zachary Jackson Furnish-John and Elijah Joseph Daniel Furnish-John. Zach will be in good company as the current Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton also attended Marlborough College. There are also reports that she could wish to send her eldest son, Prince George there too.

As well as it being handy for his son's education, the surroundings of Wiltshire must be a draw. It is a popular area with the royals, with King Charles having recently snapped up a home here next door to his wife Queen Camilla's countryside residence.

There are no details about the property that Elton is supposedly thought to have bought, but we can only imagine it isn't too shabby judging by his taste in plush houses.

Epic homes around the world

The family own two neighbouring mansions worth over $15 million in Beverly Hills, a Windsor estate, a London mansion and a chic holiday home in the south of France.

While the father-of-two hasn't shared many glimpses inside his Holland Park home near David and Victoria Beckham, he did showcase the library in an Instagram post during the pandemic – and it looks so regal!

Their Beverly Hills compound is every inch the American dream with a swimming pool, incredible garden with views, and a cinema room. There is also plenty of space inside the residence for them to host their A-list friends, however, France tends to be the location of choice for get togethers. Their French abode has hosted everyone from the Beckhams to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Elton moving for his son's education aligns with the fact he quit touring to focus on being a family man. "Having the children changed everything for the better because now it's all about them. It's all about their welfare and their future," he told Attitude magazine.

"I've done nearly over 5,000 shows in my life and I've done all there is to do, and so I just knew that my boys [sons Zachary and Elijah] and David needed me, and I need them."

The star headlined Glastonbury in 2023, which was his last UK performance during his 330-date Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour but there have already been talks of him coming out of retirement…