King Charles issues Sandringham closure notice effective Friday

His Majesty King Charles III's property staff are poised for Sunday's clock change, which is a process that will take them 40 hours to complete! In the meantime, it's all change at Sandringham, as the team has had to issue a last-minute closure notice.

On Wednesday, the team added an announcement to Instagram Stories. It read: "The Children's Play Area will be closed all day, on Friday 28th March due to essential forestry work."

The playpark is one of the highlights of the estate for families, and it's a world of fun for Charles' grandkids Prince George, Princess Charlotte. and Prince Louis, who often spend time at their Norfolk residence, Anmer Hall.

A sweet clip shared by @norfolkplayparks revealed just how fun it is for little ones.

As well as climbing apparatus, a slide and a zipwire, there is a water play centre and a music station – for kids to play and learn at the same time.

Last month, the royal residence closed its restaurant for a day. "The Sandringham restaurant will be closed today," was the full announcement and there was no further explanation about the closure.

When Charles took over the property when he became monarch, he began implementing changes to update the gardens.

Last year, the Lower Maze Garden was completed, adding another formal aspect for visitors to enjoy.

Sandringham's impressive playpark

The 8,000-hectare estate is truly glorious, and even more magical come the summer months.

As well as working on updating his existing homes, Charles has recently made a new acquisition – a property in Wiltshire.

As reported by The Mail on Sunday, His Majesty has bought a property along the river Avon called the Old Mill, which is right next to Queen Camilla's private home, Ray Mill House.

There were talks of the Old Mill becoming a wedding venue and holiday rental, and the King was concerned that the increased flow of people would disturb Camilla's sanctuary and so he quickly snapped up the house. It is unknown what Charles will do with the residence now, perhaps he'll simply keep it empty to ensure maximum privacy for his wife.

Where is King Charles' main home?

While Buckingham Palace is undergoing reservicing works, King Charles has delayed his big move into the grand royal residence. Instead, he remains living at Clarence House, where he has resided since 2002. The property formerly belonged to the Queen Mother, Charles' grandmother, and therefore it holds a lot of sweet memories for the monarch. It is believed that Charles and his wife Camilla have kept many of the rooms the same in tribute to her.

Clarence House exterior Clarence House, stands beside St James's Palace and it has hosted many princes and princesses over the years. For a brief stint, it even served as a headquarters for the British Red Cross during World War II.

The building Clarence House was built between 1825 and 1827 by architect John Nash, who designed Marble Arch, Brighton's Royal Pavilion and oversaw extensive renovations at Buckingham Palace.



© Getty The Morning Room The Morning Room is a frequently used space inside the walls, used to host guests when they come to visit, and so royal onlookers often get a chance to see this regal room. It's a traditionally decorated space with an ornate fireplace and plenty of antiques displayed around the place and artworks on the walls.