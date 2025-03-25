Meghan Markle makes surprising promise in first trailer for new podcast 

The Duchess of Sussex has released a new trailer for her upcoming podcast titled Confessions of a Female Founder, promising "girl talk" as well as advice on how to create "billion-dollar businesses".

In the trailer, which was shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Meghan, 43, is heard saying: "I'm Meghan, and this is Confessions of A Female Founder, a show where I chat with female entrepreneurs and friends about the sleepless nights, the lessons learned and the laser focus that got them to where they are today."

© Getty Images Meghan Markle's podcast comprises 8 episodes

She continues: "We're diving into the highs… and the lows… and the kind of advice that turns small ideas into billion-dollar businesses… and of course, we're gonna get some girl talk."

She adds in her voiceover: "And through it all, I'm building a business of my own and getting all sorts of practical advice along the way that I'm very excited to share with you. So join me for Confessions Of A Female Founder from Lemonada Media which, by the way, is also female founded, launching April 8, wherever you get your podcasts. Let's do this, ladies."

© Instagram Meghan Markle's new podcast with drop on 8th April

At the end of the one-minute 57-second trailer, the former Suits actress tells a guest: "This is not Shark Tank. Think of this as dolphin tank. Yes, these are very friendly. These are very friendly waters. It's all gonna be good."

The Duchess signed a deal with Lemonada back in February 2024, with the network also re-distributing her first audio series titled Archetypes.

The mother-of-two shared details of her new podcast earlier this month, releasing a striking image of herself wearing a navy linen shirt. In her caption, she wrote: "I've been having candid conversations with amazing women who have turned dreams into realities, and scaled small ideas into massively successful businesses.

© Getty Images The mother-of-two lives in Montecito with her husband Prince Harry and their two children

"They're opening up, sharing their tips, tricks (and tumbles), and letting me pick their brains as I build out my own business, As ever. It has been absolutely eye-opening, inspiring…and fun! (Because what's the point if we can't have some fun on this wild adventure?) First episode is April 8th!"

The podcast comprises eight episodes and will be released on a weekly basis. It's the first original podcast for Lemonada Media, which was founded by Jessica Cordova Kramer and Stephanie Wittels Wachs.

© Getty Images The Duchess' Netflix series aired in March

Meghan's new podcast comes after the release of her previous series called Archetypes which was released in August 2022 with Spotify. It featured 12 episodes and included important conversations with an array of guests including celebrities, historians and experts.

The mother-of-two's podcast comes shortly after the release of With Love, Meghan which dropped on Netflix on 4 March. Her lifestyle series is filmed in California and is primarily centred around cooking, gardening and hosting.

© JAKE ROSENBERG/NETFLIX Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in episode 108 of With Love, Meghan

Guests on the show include Abigail Spencer, her makeup artist Daniel Martin and Office actor, Mindy Kaling.

Beyond this, Meghan also has a new lifestyle brand called As Ever. Her website includes an array of products including jam, herbal tea, flower sprinkles and crepe mix.

