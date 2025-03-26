Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' $17m beach house they're tearing down amid shying away from spotlight 

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are known for shying away from the limelight.

It's not often that the couple, who met on the set of the sitcom That '70s Show, are pictured out together at industry events or red carpets, instead choosing to lay low in California, where they live.

However, Ashton, 47, and Mila, 41, were spotted in Rome recently. The pair were pictured alongside their two children, Wyatt Isabelle, aged ten, and Dimitri Portwood, aged eight, enjoying the sights of the beautiful Italian capital.

© Getty Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis often shield themselves from the limelight

But when they're not gallivanting around Europe enjoying family vacations, the pair can be found at one of their two properties in California, though one of them has undergone a total transformation.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' beach house's major transformation

The beach house they own in Santa Barbara, which they bought in 2017, is undergoing a mammoth renovation job with builders demolishing part of the foundations.

The property is made up of two homes, one being a small cottage, which afforded them six bedrooms in total to utilise.

© Getty Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

However, photos obtained by Realtor.com show how the smaller, cottage-style building has been torn down entirely to make room for a new and improved version.

The publication states that the two-storey dwelling has been totally gutted, including removing the windows and chimney. The main building is also having a revamp.

The couple previously shared a look at their Beverly Hills farmhouse View post on Instagram

Mila and Ashton bought their secondary home for $17 million – though it's likely the value will increase once renovations are complete – and they describe it as their "home away from home".

Much as they are devoted to their beach house, the pair listed the property to rent on Airbnb so lucky fans can stay at their seaside abode for one night only.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' primary residence is a farmhouse in Beverly Hills

Their listing on Airbnb, which was posted in 2023, read: "Our Santa Barbara County beach house is our home away from home, especially when we’re in need of some R&R (you fellow parents know what we're talking about)."

Ashton and Mila also added: "Steps from the beach, and with beautiful views of the Santa Ynez mountains, you'll find no shortage of sights and plenty of activities to make for an unforgettable summer stay."

© Getty The actors met on the set of That '70s Show and have since wed and welcomed two children, Wyatt and Dimitri

Meanwhile, renovating the beach house isn't the first time they've had work done on the home, as they were forced to bring in professionals to tend to their home following mudslides caused by flooding in 2022.

Images shared at the time showed the outdoor areas of the house almost fully submerged in water.