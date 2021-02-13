Mila Kunis shares rare peek inside her luxurious home with Ashton Kutcher The couple have two children together

Mila Kunis has shared an incredibly rare peek inside her luxurious home with husband Ashton Kutcher and their two children, daughter Wyatt Isabelle and son Dimitri Portwood.

The Bad Moms star was appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden when fans were able to get a small peek inside the luxurious home.

Fans got to see Mila sat in a minimalist wooden-panelled room, with a large single hung window behind her. Through the window was a lavish garden, where several trees could be seen in the glorious sunshine.

And the trees weren't only on the outside, as on the left of the room was a narrow tree inside an enormous grey pot.

Behind Mila was a glass kitchen table with some beautiful pink flowers sitting in a small pot, and a magnificent chandelier above.

In a separate interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show the flowers could be seen at a better angle alongside some more wooden furniture.

The Black Swan actress looked incredible in a stunning white shirt dress with a whole host of impressive jewellery, topped off with a massive signet ring worn on her middle finger.

The star's house has an indoor tree

Mila was appearing with James Corden to talk about her upcoming film Breaking News in Yuba County with Alison Janney.

Mila revealed that she asked for the role of Alison's character's half-sister in the film, because she had been "obsessed" with the actress following her breakout role as C. J. Cregg in The West Wing.

She admitted that she asked for the character to be rewritten so she could share scenes with her, laughing it "was so selfish."

Some beautiful flowers were in the background

Mila and Ashton have been a couple since 2012, with the pair marrying in 2015. But before Ashton, Mila dated Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin for eight years.

The couple split in 2011, and Mila told the Armchair Expert podcast in 2018 that it had been a "horrible, horrible break-up."

Opening up about what happened, she explained: "I [expletive] up. I was an [expletive] in my 20s and I'll be the first to admit it."

