Hailey and Justin Bieber's pool terrace at $25m mansion as we've never seen it

Hailey and Justin Bieber are lucky enough to own a fabulously beautiful home in Beverly Hills that cost them a cool $25 million when they bought it in 2021.

Fans have been treated to the odd glimpse inside the 11,145 square foot property where they're raising their baby Jack, who they welcomed in August last year.

A new video shared by Justin gives us a fabulous look at their mammoth pool terrace at the back of their house, as we've never seen it before.

© Instagram Hailey and Justin Bieber live in a mansion in Beverly Hills which cost them $25.8m

The Grammy Award-winning singer, who is thought to be working on his next major music project, posted a video to his Instagram from his impressive at-home studio.

Justin had gathered plenty of friends and fellow musicians for a recording session, but we couldn't help but notice the stunning garden in the background.

Justin and Hailey Bieber's beautiful garden with terrace and pool

The group were jamming together with Justin himself in the corner playing the keyboard. The camera panned the entire room, showing the slick set-up including a drum kit and plenty of mic stands.

Our eyes were immediately drawn to the enormous glass doors that line the back wall and open out onto the garden terrace, where Hailey and Justin also have a private pool.

All the doors were opened, allowing fresh air and Californian sunshine to beam into the room.

© Instagram Justin Bieber shared a video from inside his Beverly Hills home which overlooks a huge garden terrace. The Grammy Award-wining singer and his wife, Hailey Bieber, bought the home for $25.8 million in 2021

We can also see that the patio has an overhead cover with heaters installed, which no doubt come in handy during the chillier months.

Beyond the patio, the couple also appear to have multiple parasols and comfortable sofas arranged on the terrace, as well as an outdoor dining area.

© Instagram Justin and Hailey Bieber's pool terrace at their $25 million home in Beverly Hills is beautiful. The couple are pictured here last year before Hailey gave birth to their first child, Jack Blues Bieber in August

Towards the back of the garden, we can see the enormous pool they're fortunate to call their own.

© Instagram Justin Bieber's $25.8m home comes with an infinity pool

The infinity pool also overlooks the enormous trees and green hills surrounding their garden, offering beautiful views and plenty of privacy.

The outdoor terrace at Justin and Hailey Bieber's $25.8m is incredible

Hailey and Justin's Beverly Hills love nest where they raise baby Jack

The couple, who wed in 2018, moved into their Beverly Hills property in 2021, and not only is their garden stunning, but the interiors are pretty impressive, too.

Justin and Hailey's mansion boasts multiple bedrooms, a lavish dining room, a bespoke kitchen fit for a chef and a room dedicated to the expansive wardrobe.

© Instagram/@haileybieber Hailey Bieber's interiors at home are impressive

Their kitchen was put on display when Hailey, a keen chef, filmed a YouTube video giving her fans a tour.

The chic kitchen is fitted with gorgeous marble-topped surfaces, with dark blue cupboards underneath adding a luxury feel.

There's also a huge double oven with a fully kitted-out stove on top and a fully labeled spice shelf.

© YouTube Hailey Bieber previously filmed inside their kitchen at their $25.8m home

In the video, Hailey also said that she and Justin have an herb garden just outside the kitchen area, which makes up just one part of the massive garden.

Justin also owns a home in Palm Springs, which they bought for $16 million in 2023, though they spend the majority of their time at the Beverly Hills mansion.