Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis take fans inside jaw-dropping beach home with exciting announcement – see photos

The That 70s Show stars are opening up their home, and here's how you can get in on it

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis may be well known for their opinions on parenting and their relatively private lifestyle, but they're giving their fans a taste of their life in California with a brand new update.

A day after Mila turned 40, the couple took to Ashton's Instagram in a new video, announcing to their fans that, like fellow A-lister Gwyneth Paltrow, they would be renting out their guest house on Airbnb.

A video the actor, 45, posted, saw him discuss the idea with his wife while basking in the sun. Check it out below…

WATCH: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' news about their beach house

"It's not the craziest idea I've had…stay with us at our beach house and leave like we're old buds! #airbnbpartner," he captioned his post, and sure enough, the same was promised with their rental.

It reads: "Our Santa Barbara County beach house is our home away from home, especially when we're in need of some R&R (you fellow parents know what we're talking about).

MORE: Ashton Kutcher shares rare insight into parenting two kids with Mila Kunis and responsibilities at home

"Steps from the beach, and with beautiful views of the Santa Ynez mountains, you'll find no shortage of sights and plenty of activities to make for an unforgettable summer stay. "

© Katya Grozovskaya The entrance to Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' Santa Barbara County beachfront guest house

The Hollywood couple, who have been married since 2015, are also parents to daughter Wyatt, eight, and son Dimitri, six.

MORE: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher celebrate milestone after he declares himself 'luckiest man alive'

Their two-bedroom guest house can accommodate up to four guests and will be available to book starting August 16 for a one night stay on August 19. Their stunning home features modern appliances, a huge backyard looking out over the ocean, intimate spaces, greenery, and a hot tub on the deck, for good measure.

Some of the perks they promise include "[sinking] your feet into the sand as you enjoy a cup of coffee on the beach, hike nearby trails and take in gorgeous panoramic views, enjoy local bites and shops just steps away from the coastline, and soak in those summer rays!"

MORE: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis enjoy weekend getaway without kids for special tradition

Like with Gwyneth's own listing for her Montecito home, Ashton and Mila state in their listing that they will be there to welcome guests to their home and provide meals, adding: "Plus, we'll capture some content together to commemorate your SoCal stay."

© Katya Grozovskaya The living area inside Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' Santa Barbara County beachfront guest house

Their profile as home-owners provides a more personal touch to their home and lifestyle, reading: "As actors, entrepreneurs, and parents, we know how important it is to disconnect and recharge – and we're excited to become Airbnb Hosts to share our respite with you."

MORE: Mila Kunis dons chic sheer look for rare red carpet appearance with Ashton Kutcher

Fans on social media reacted to their announcement with comments like: "Ok, my husband and I will take one for the team and come stay at your place for the weekend!" and: "Tell me you miss normies without telling me you miss normies," and received positive responses from celeb friends like Bear Grylls, Octavia Spencer, and Whitney Cummings.

Check out more photos of their abode below...

© Katya Grozovskaya The outside of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' Santa Barbara County beachfront guest house

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.