Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' son, 8, is his dad's twin during rare public outing

Ashton Kutcher's son is taking after him — as a sports fan!

Though the Two and a Half Men alum and his wife Mila Kunis have always kept their kids out of the spotlight, they have recently made exceptions for some sports events.

Since tying the knot in 2015 –– the couple was friends for almost 20 years before that –– the former That 70s Show co-stars have welcomed daughter Wyatt Isabelle, ten, and son Dimitri Portwood, eight.

On Sunday, January 6, Ashton was spotted out with his son in Inglewood, California, attending Monday Night RAW at the Intuit Dome, WWE's flagship show.

Ashton was pictured smiling wearing a University of Iowa Hawkeyes t-shirt and cap, representing his alma mater, while his son, his mini-me, wore a similar jersey with a black bomber jacket.

Throughout the night, the two were pictured enthralled with the event, standing up and excitedly cheering from the front row.

© Getty Images Ashton's son is his mini-me

The first time Mila and Ashton made a public appearance with their kids was also at a sports event in Los Angeles, back in May of last year.

The family-of-four was in attendance at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to watch the Los Angeles Sparks compete against the Indiana Fever, which included a face-off between the WNBA's number one and number two draft picks at the time, Caitlin Clark and Cameron Brink.

© Getty Images The two appeared excited over the game

During the game, which ended in a 78-73 win for the Fever, Ashton was seen sitting front row with his family and giving a quick high-five to basketball sensation Caitlin, who had just graduated from the University of Iowa, where he enrolled in 1996.

© Getty The Kutcher-Kunis family in May 2024

Later in the night, the doting parents made sure their kids got a good photo op with Caitlin, and photos from the special outing captured Wyatt and Dimitri — both the spitting image of their mom and dad — with big smiles on their faces as they posed with their parents and the beloved basketball star.

© Getty They posed with the basketball sensation

Wyatt, who sports a brunette bob, was seen wearing a lilac fleece sweater with purple hearts, while her brother, who has blonde hair, represented his dad and Caitlin's alma mater by wearing an Iowa Hawkeyes hoodie, also the university's women's basketball team.

Mila and Ashton are based in Beverly Hills; the former's most recent project was the film Goodrich, starring Michael Keaton, written and directed by Nancy Meyers' daughter Hallie Meyers-Shyer, while her husband's most recent is 2023's romantic comedy Your Place or Mine, produced by and starring Reese Witherspoon.