Simon Cowell's ultra-private £8 million Cotswolds home is full of décor he 'hates'

Simon Cowell is one of many Hollywood faces who uprooted their high-octane lives in favour of a sleepy village in the Cotswolds.

Joining the likes of Ellen Degeneres, Kate Winslet, Hugh Grant and David and Victoria Beckham in the tranquil British countryside, the Britain's Got Talent judge sold his £45 million Holland Park townhouse for a sprawling £8 million country bolthole in 2022.

The music mogul has shared very few glimpses of the family home which he shares with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman and their son, Eric.

Aside from a video filmed in the fairytale-like garden, the X Factor judge has kept his property largely under wraps, likely due to privacy concerns after his London home was burgled by a group of criminals who stole passports and more than £1 million worth of jewellery in 2015.

© Instagram / @simoncowell Simon Cowell's beautiful home has an immaculate garden and al fresco dining space

Yet upon moving into his new country property, Simon enlisted the help of interior designer Kelly Hoppen to turn his house into a home - and she shared several glimpses of her transformation on TikTok.

"Sneak peek of some close-ups of Simon Cowell and Lauren's country project designed by me. Such an honour to have designed this home for such perfect clients and friends," Kelly penned in the caption.

Inside Simon Cowell's rarely-seen Cotswolds home

The interiors of the Cowell's home encapsulate the country charm of the Cotswolds perfectly, mirroring the cosy yet polished aesthetic of the private member's club, Soho Farmhouse, of which Simon is a regular.

© TikTok / @kellyhoppen Simon Cowell's entryway is filled with light and natural details

The entryway of the home features a sprawling black table dressed with olive branches and illuminated by hanging pendant lights. In another glimpse, a large 'U' shaped sofa takes up the entirety of the living room, scooping around the walls to frame a large gallery wall adorned with black framed photographs.

© TikTok / @kellyhoppen Simon has previoulsy expressed his dislike for cushions

The sofa was decorated with several grey cushions, something fans recognised as being a controversial choice for Simon's home.

While Kelly has expressed her dislike for "chopped" cushions, an interior trend which sees cushions plumped and then subsequently chopped with the hand to give the illusion of pointed corners, Simon has said he hates all cushions.

In another TikTok video shared by Kelly and taken at Soho Farmhouse, she confronts Simon about his dislike for cushions. "You don't like chopped cushions, I go one stage further than that. I don't like cushions at all," says Simon. "Pillows, I like."

Another look at Simon's home shows a lengthy, light-filled hallway dressed with more black-framed portraits, while grey slate tiles and ambient lighting add to the atmospheric mood of the home.