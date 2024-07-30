Simon Cowell's ego-boosting feature inside home office

Simon Cowell keeps his home life private, rarely sharing glimpses into his sprawling properties, but his protégé Gareth Gates just gave a rare insight into the music mogul's home – and it will amuse fans of the 64-year-old.

Speaking on the My Dirty Laundry podcast, Pop Idol icon Gareth, who has known Simon since 2001, revealed the hilarious item Simon has hanging on the wall in his workspace.

"The first time I went into his office, I walked in and there was a mirror on the wall and it said: 'Yes Simon, you are the most beautiful in the land'," Gareth shared, adding: "I swear this is true. And I was like, 'Wait a minute, is that real?' And he replied: 'Yes darling, it's real'."

© Getty Simon Cowell's home offers him constant praise

On the origin of the mirror, Gareth continued: "I have no idea if it was a joke gift or not but I can imagine him looking at himself in it every day."

We all know the power of affirmations, so if a mirror telling him he's beautiful helps Simon feel confident, who are we to judge?

Inside Simon Cowell's home

Despite never sharing glimpses of the home he shares with his fiancée Lauren Silverman and son Eric Cowell, we do have some insight into Simon's abodes – particularly the Cotswolds pad he purchased in late 2021.

The huge renovation project has seen an army of builders fuse four different properties on the grounds to create one dream mega-mansion for the family, boasting five bedrooms, an outdoor swimming pool and a fabulous kitchen, great for entertaining his friend and fellow Cotswolds resident, Amanda Holden.

Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell are close

As you'd expect from such a large property, the Cotswolds retreat has a long and winding drive, which Simon shared a photo of in March 2024, posing alongside three of his electric cars and his electric bike, ideal for whizzing about his estate.

© Instagram Simon Cowell posed with his fleet of electric cars on his driveway

We've also seen glimpses of his garden, with Simon, Lauren, Eric and Lauren's older son Adam posing in a frost-bitten snap, showing perfectly manicured trees and a clean-cut lawn.

© Instagram Simon Cowell with Lauren Silverman, her son and Adam and Eric Cowell in their manicured garden

We'll keep our eyes peeled for more insights into Lauren and Simon's home – and a glimpse of that infamous mirror!