Simon Cowell 'devasted' by LA wildfires where he bought $25 million Beverly Hills mansion

Simon Cowell has expressed that he is "devasted" by the impact of the LA wildfires currently roaring through more than 25,000 acres of Los Angeles County as the death toll reaches 24.

The Britain's Got Talent judge, who formerly owned a £19 million ($35 million) property in Beverley Hills, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt video urging those who can afford it, to offer financial aid to those in need.

WATCH: Simon Cowell looks visibly emotional as he expresses fears for LA fire victims

"Los Angeles has been my second home for the past twenty five years," the music mogul began.

"I am devastated by what I’ve seen and read. What is happening right now is horrific. Like many other people I want to do something to help. I have done some research and I will be donating to @redcrossla".

© Instagram / @simoncowell Simon Cowell now lives in the Cotswolds in the UK

The father-of-one, who shares his son Eric, 10, with his partner Lauren Silverman, continued: "I have added their link in my bio for further information on ways to support. I am sending my thoughts, love and prayers to everyone affected. Love, Simon."

Simon sold his sprawling LA mansion in 2020 for £19 million ($35 million), after purchasing it in 2004 for £4 million.

The X Factor frontman shared his home with his fiancée Lauren and their son Eric for the first six years of his life, before the family left the States for good in exchange for a residency in the UK.

© Instagram Simon's son Eric was raised in Los Angeles for the first six years of his life

Simon Cowell's ultra-luxurious Beverly Hills property

The epitome of luxury real estate, Simon's megamansion was located in the prestigious 90210 zip code of Beverly Hills and was dubbed by the star as being his "dream home" after he made extensive renovations to transform the space into a family home.

"This is the place that I feel most at home in LA," he explained. "I love it here. I feel at home, at peace."

© Getty Simon Cowell and his fiancée Lauren Silverman are the proud parents of 10-year-old Eric

The home featured an array of spectacular amenities. Not only did it boast six bedrooms and six bathrooms, but Simon installed a private movie theatre and state-of-the-art gym, as well as a spa room, indoor solarium and an outdoor pool cabana.

Simon reportedly invested £1 million in a high-tech security system to protect his family at his LA home - something that he didn't have at his Holland Park townhouse in London when he was burgled whilst his son was sleeping.

© Getty The Britain's Got Talent judge is a father of one

The horrifying event naturally traumatised the family and they bid farewell to the capital last year, with Simon claiming he "no longer feels safe" as they relocated to the Cotswolds.

"I was in total shock," his impact statement read. "The fact that it is possible for a person to obtain the software code to sell to someone — so they could rob the house my family lives in — is disgusting. To even consider doing this is dangerous and reckless."