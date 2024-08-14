Simon Cowell has been a massive celebrity for years now. The music mogul has had huge success with The X Factor, Britain's Got Talent – not to mention spin-off versions – and his own record label Syco, so it's safe to say that he is a giant in his industry.

But away from his bustling career, Simon has, in recent years, relished in a quieter life and has more than settled into spending quality time at home with his family.

The 64-year-old is engaged to Lauren Silverman and the pair share a ten-year-old son, Eric.

© Getty Images Lauren, Simon and their son, Eric

What's more, Simon is also a proud stepfather to Adam, Lauren's son whom she shares with her ex-husband, Andrew Silverman.

The couple have hit headlines recently with the speculation that the pair – who got engaged in 2021 – have already tied the knot.

However, neither Simon nor Lauren have confirmed this to be true. So, when are the superstar couple getting hitched?

Here's everything they've said about their future wedding...

What Simon Cowell has said about marriage

Although the America's Got Talent star creator has remained tight-lipped about exactly when he and Lauren will become Mr and Mrs, Simon has shared some thoughts about the planning process.

Walking the red carpet for AGT's 18th season last year, Simon was asked about taking the reins when it comes to organising the big day, insisting that it was "easy."

© Bruce Glikas Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman pose at the opening night of the new musical "& Juliet"

He told reporters: "It depends on how big or small you make it. Don't forget, we've known each other a long time, so trust me, this is not going to be a thousand people turning up or whatever. It's easy."

It seems there's a reason why the father-of-one wants to take the lead in putting preparations in place.

Simon explained to The Sun back in 2022: "I am planning it all, otherwise I know what will happen – there will be 600 people and it'll get out of control, like my 50th birthday party.

Simon Cowell and his son, Eric View post on Instagram

Simon insisted: "No one knows when it's going to be – that'll be a surprise, even for Lauren."

It seems Simon also knows what he doesn't want from a wedding, adding to the publication: "I don't want to have one of these ghastly wedding planners and all the arguments that happen, and who you do invite and who you don't invite. The whole thing just seems like too much hassle."

He later The Sun in a separate interview: "I like to make everything spontaneous and doing that will make it a lot more fun. I don't think we'll be getting married in Las Vegas, but whatever we do will definitely be fun."

When did Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman get engaged?

Simon got down on one knee in December 2021 while holidaying in Barbados. It was an intimate affair with only the couple, plus the boys Adam and Eric, present.

They got engaged at Sandy Lane Hotel in Barbados, which holds a special place for the pair as it's where they met back in 2004.

© Steve Granitz Simon, Lauren and Eric at the AGT auditions

The couple's love story

Though they met back in the mid-2000s, the pair didn't start dating until 2012. At the time, Lauren was still married to her ex-husband and she separated from him in 2013.

Simon has been honest about how he regretted the hurt caused by their affair. He told the Daily Mirror in 2014: "It is not something I am proud of or wanted to happen in terms of hurting anyone, it just happened.

"You have to deal with it and man up to it. You have to accept the responsibility and the criticism."

Simon Cowell with his sons and fiancée Lauren plus their new dog Pebbles

The couple then welcomed their son, Eric, on Valentine's Day in 2014.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2021, Simon revealed more about his shift in opinion, saying: "After I lost my parents, I genuinely felt, Kelly, I would never feel that kind of love for anyone ever again. I thought that was it… until I saw the scan of [Eric] for the first time."