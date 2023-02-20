Where will Ralf Little live if he bows out of Death in Paradise? The Two Pints of Lager actor moved countries for filming

It has been rumoured that Ralf Little could be set to leave Death in Paradise, but if the actor steps away from the show, will he also move home?

At present, the star, his fiancé Lindsey Ferrentino and their dogs spend half of the year in Guadalupe in the Caribbean Sea for filming purposes and the other half in King's Cross, London, but with the actor already reflecting about his time on the hit show it seems possible he could be departing.

It seems logical that Ralf and Co. will return to living in the city of London full time should he no longer be tied to the tropical location.

After moving away from his home of 17 years, Shepherd's Bush, Ralf spoke to the Evening Standard about his North London locational, and he said: "I'm right in the middle of this cultural centre and couldn’t be happier."

The actor has a home in London

The star doesn't share many looks inside his private property in the UK, but he has shown off one corner of his family pad when he records videos for social media.

Ralf was seen sitting in front of a black bookcase which has been filled with an array of books and a few trinkets. It is unknown which room this is located in, but it could be the star's study.

During filming in the Caribbean, both Ralf and Lindsey have shared sweet updates of their time spent there, with their dogs exploring the sun, sea and sand on a regular basis.

Ralf shares glimpses behind the scenes of the show

While the couple may have a regular base on the island, they also like to retreat to luxury hotels nearby for some rest and relaxation. Check out Ralf enjoying a bubble bath in this hilarious clip.

Back in January, Ralf addressed his future on the drama series in a fan Q&A session, saying that he couldn't reveal whether he would be leaving the show anytime soon.

But season 12 episode two has left everyone very worried for Ralf's character Neville Parker. Could this be the end? We'll be tuning in to find out.

