Beyond Paradise star Barbara Flynn is the image of on-screen daughter in unearthed photo The actress bears a striking resemblance to her co-star Sally Bretton

Barbara Flynn is back on our screens in Beyond Paradise – and season two is already in the works. Joining the hit crime series as Anne Lloyd, the actress appears in a number of heartwarming scenes with her co-star Sally Bretton – aka her on-screen daughter, Martha.

After seeing them on the show together, the pair could easily be mistaken for a real-life mother-daughter duo – it even looks like Barbara's channelling Sally in this unearthed photo from 1985.

Barbara and her co-star Sally could easily be mistaken for a real-life mother-daughter duo

Modelling similar shoulder-length hair, Barbara looks so similar to Sally in this throwback snap from her early career. Pictured in character as Jill Swinburne in the comedy-drama series, The Beiderbecke Connection, Barabara's even rocking Matha Lloyd's signature hooped earrings.

Catching up with HELLO! ahead of the Beyond Paradise premiere, Barbara opened up about her future on the show, specifically whether she'd be interested in filming a crossover episode with the cast of Death In Paradise.

"I don't know, who knows! [It's a] Fantasy. I don't know if my glorious daughter and heavenly Humphrey were to go off, whether they'd say, 'I know, we'll bring Anne.'" she laughed. "It would be extremely nice but I'm not sure about that. It's an interesting idea! Who knows. Endless possibilities."

Prior to landing her role in Beyond Paradise, Barbara had already come to prominence for playing Freda Ashton in the ITV drama series A Family at War (1970–1972). She's also starred in Open All Hours, Inspector Morse, Cracker and Cranford.

Barbara has loved playing "feisty strong women" throughout her career

During an earlier interview, the actress spoke about playing "feisty strong women," which is a fitting description for her Beyond Paradise character, Anne.

"I don't know why I get cast in these roles, but feisty strong women is kind of my bag really," Barabra reflected. "From Cracker to The Beiderbecke Affair to A Very Peculiar Practice, that's what I get offered. But, truth be told, they are much more interesting to play than really wet women."

