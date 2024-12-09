Beyond Paradise star Kris Marshall reveals his family appear in show ahead of Christmas special

Beyond Paradise star Kris Marshall has revealed that his two children, Thomas and Elsie, cameo in the BBC drama.

During an appearance on This Morning on Monday, the Love Actually star, who leads the cast as DI Humphrey Goodman, revealed that if fans look closely, they'll be able to see his son and daughter in the show.

WATCH: Have you caught up on Beyond Paradise series 2?

While chatting about the universal appeal of the family-friendly series, Ben asked Kris if his two children enjoy watching their dad in the detective drama.

© Red Planet Pictures/Joss Barratt/BBC Kris Marshall stars as Humphrey Goodman

"This is the first show I've done that they've gone, 'Yeah I like it'," said Kris, before revealing that both his children have starred alongside their dad on-screen. "And if you look closely, they're both in it!" revealed the 51-year-old, who shares his son and daughter with his wife, Hannah Dodkin.

Ben asked: "They're sneaking up as well?" to which Kris confirmed: "Yeah."

© Tullio M. Puglia Kris shares two children with his wife, Hannah Dodkin

Kris also gave fans an idea of what to expect from the upcoming festive episode, which will air on Friday 27 December at 9pm on BBC One.

"It's a ghost story, it's a Christmas, festive haunting which is a case that very much butters Humphrey Goodman's parsnips," said the actor. "He's got until Christmas to solve the case. It's fun, it's got a bit of Dickens about it, it's very festive but also quite wacky."

© Red Planet Pictures/David Appleby/BBC The series returns with a festive special in December

Kris also said a new "unique" element has been introduced to the show as viewers are taken inside Humphrey's mind. "We sort of go inside his head to solve the crimes, so he knows what's going on but anyone who comes with him inside his head doesn't know," teased Kris. "They sort of go back into the crime and revisit it. I love it, it's very unique to the show. It adds a certain spiciness to it."

In the upcoming festive episode, Humphrey and DS Esther (Zahra Ahmadi) tackle a puzzling case after Bob encounters the ghost of his late wife.

© BBC Kris teased the upcoming episode

The full synopsis reads: "Whilst home alone watching family videos, Bob encounters a surprise visitor - his late wife's ghost, Linda, who has a haunting demand: get out. When there's a second unsettling encounter and writing on a mirror, Humphrey and the team are called in to investigate. Esther is deeply sceptical, but Humphrey is more than happy to dive into his first haunting. Surely there's a rational explanation?"

It won't be the only Death in Paradise fix this Christmas as the flagship show will air its own festive special on Sunday 22 December, which will introduce a new lead detective, played by Don Gilet.